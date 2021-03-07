MiradasDoc Prizes ‘Shady River,’ ‘Between Dog and Wolf,’ ‘The Different’

One among Europe’s first 2021 on-site festivals, held at Guía de Isora on the west coast of Tenerife in Spain’s Canary Islands, prime Spanish doc pageant MiradasDoc awarded its greatest movie prize on Saturday to Argentina’s “Shady River,” directed and lensed by Tatiana Mazú González.

The 14th MiradasDoc’s pageant awards have been unveiled Saturday as its heads reported substantial progress in its MiradasDoc Market. That may be put down partially to the market’s on-line version, which allowed many extra decision-makers to view tasks, climbing each one-to-one conferences and festival-sponsored prizes on the occasion, stated David Baute, MiradasDoc creative director.

Produced by Argentina’s Antes Muerto Cine, “Shady Rivers,” Mazú González’s third function, which took the Prix Georges de Beauregard finally 12 months’s FIDMarseille, plumbs the collective misogyny of Patagonia’s mining cities the place males are miners and girls silent and legend nonetheless has it that one girl’s coming into a mine might provoke its collapse.

A Berlinale Discussion board participant produced by the Canary Islands’ El Viaje Movies and Cuba’s Autonauta Movies and bought by Tenerife-based Bendita Movie Gross sales, “Between Dog and Wolf” — the brand new docu-fiction function from Irene Gutiérrez (“Resort Nueva Isla,” “Diarios del exilio”) — gained MiradasDoc’s greatest Spanish function award.

Portraying “a sure spirituality that, whatever the possible outcomes and paradoxes of historical past, now not exists” as Gutiérrez informed Selection final 12 months, “Between Dog and Wolf” chronicles the lifetime of an actual posse of former Cuban Angola Struggle troopers who nonetheless cover out and practice in Cuba’s Sierra Maestra, as if the conflict and the revolution aren’t over.

Early fruit of recent Chilean indie manufacturing home Juntos Movies, Francisco Bermejo’s “The Different” proved a standout at 2020’s digital Visions du Réel in Switzerland, the place it gained the Burning Lights part for modern titles. Straddling fiction and actuality and revamped 9 years, it notches up the outstanding achievement of dramatizing the insanity of a hermit, Oscar, who makes ends meet in a primitive shack by a thundering ocean shore, the place he reads “Moby Dick.” The movie means that he survives due to – and not regardless of – his lunacy.

Its greatest and most profitable version, stated Baute and its coordinator, Valentín Romero, the 2021 MiradasDoc Market prized 11 tasks, a document. Constructing its on-line business viewers to 60 resolution makers, with first-time attendees together with the IDFA Bertha Fund, Sundance Institute and The Wickers Award, MiradasDoc delegates additionally took in Pierre-Alexis Chevit, head of the Cannes Movie Market’s Cannes Docs, in addition to reps from prime doc occasions and fests in Europe, Latin America and Africa.

One spotlight this 12 months was a give attention to affect campaigns, stated Romero. One other was the prizes, with Puerto Rico’s Pati Cruz’s “Simon Was Born” scooping the MiradasDoc Growth Award. The function weighs in as portrait of Lisette/Simon, a mom by day of two kids and Drag King Simón by night time, an inventive determine and life which permits Lis/Simón to query binomial sexuality and poisonous masculinity.

Canary Islands docs had an excellent run on the Market prize ceremony, with two doc tasks, “La Berma,” from Agustín Domínguez Cordero and Rita Vera García and produced by Gran Angular, and “I Had a Life,” from Elisa Torres and Octavio Guerra and produced by Calibrando Producciones, sharing the DocsMX Prize, awarded by one among Latin America’s foremost doc festivals. The Canary Islands aren’t only a important shoot locale, however constructing their very own native business quick.