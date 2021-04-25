MIRAE Announces Official Fandom Name

Rookie group MIRAE has a name for their fans now!

On April 25, MIRAE shared a video of the members announcing their new fandom name, which they chose from names suggested by their fans.

In the video, the members energetically reveal that the fandom name is NOW. Because the group’s name MIRAE means “future” in Korean, Lien explains that MIRAE exists because their fans NOW exist, just like the way the future exists because the present exists.

Douhyun adds that the name also signifies the fact that their fans will support MIRAE in the present in addition to their future.

MIRAE is a seven-member boy group from DSP Media that debuted in March with “KILLA.”

Watch MIRAE’s spirited video announcement of their fandom name below!

What are your thoughts on the name?