MIRAE Talks About Their Initial Reaction To Their Group Name + Goals For The Future

In a recent interview and pictorial for @star1 magazine, MIRAE opened up about their goals for the future and more!

After making their debut last month with their first mini album “KILLA,” rookie boy group MIRAE posed for the magazine’s May issue with a confidence and stylishness that impressed the staff on set.

During the post-shoot interview, MIRAE confessed, “When we first heard our group name, it felt a bit awkward.” However, they went on to add, “Our group name felt awkward at first, but now we’ve grown attached to it.”

As for the fact that MIRAE being a Korean word may make it more difficult for them to break out internationally, they declared, “We want to work hard so that we can become better-known among international fans as well.”

When asked what they considered MIRAE’s greatest strength as a group, the members replied,”We have a wide array of charms, including our teamwork and our visuals.”

They added, “Our strength is that while all seven of us each have our own unique and distinctive charms, they blend together well, like bibimbap.”

In terms of where they hope to be a year from now, the MIRAE members shared, “I hope that we’ll keep racing forward without losing the initial mindset that we have now.”

They also revealed, “I hope that a year from now, we’ll have a Best New Artist award on display, and we’ll be preparing our next album.”

If you haven’t seen it, you can check out MIRAE’s music video for their debut track “KILLA” here!

