Miramax TV Names Amanda Klein as Senior VP, Isha Mehta as VP of International Business Affairs (EXCLUSIVE)

Miramax TV is filling out its govt staff. Amanda Klein has been tapped to change into senior vice chairman of tv, whereas Isha Mehta has been named vice chairman of worldwide enterprise affairs of the corporate’s tv division. Each will report to move of worldwide tv Marc Helwig, who joined the corporate earlier this 12 months.

Klein and Mehta will construct on the corporate’s present enlargement efforts overseas, specializing in unique productions and mining Miramax’s library of content material. Klein is predicated out of Miramax’s Los Angeles places of work. Mehta is predicated in London.

Klein, who began at Miramax TV in late July, was most lately a senior growth exec for Aaron Kaplan at Kaplan Leisure, the place she developed and produced TV for the worldwide market. Previous to that, she oversaw present growth and manufacturing for Sony’s Crackle, together with drama and comedy sequence such as “Snatch.” Klein has additionally held senior roles at Pariah and October Movies.

Talking to Selection, Klein says there are a number of initiatives within the works that she is happy about, together with: the TV reboot of sci-fi thriller “Mimic”; Frieda Pinto starrer “The Henna Artist,” based mostly on the Alka Joshi novel; and “The Turkish Detective,” which shall be co-produced by ViacomCBS International Studios and tailored from the 21-novel Cetin Ikmen crime sequence by Barbara Nadel.

“The Turkish Detective” is slated to start manufacturing within the spring of 2021. Given the event timelines of Miramax TV’s present initiatives, the pandemic has to this point not confirmed to be a serious roadblock, although Klein says that the corporate will proceed to guage the state of affairs as time goes on.

Klein is taking a look at audiences past these within the U.S., with initiatives which have worldwide attraction. The frequent thread of all of Miramax TV’s initiatives, she mentioned, is their means to face out and break by way of available in the market, significantly with character-driven dramas and comedies.

“I’m thrilled to be becoming a member of Miramax at such an thrilling second within the firm’s transformation,” mentioned Klein in a press release. “Having lengthy revered Invoice and Marc for his or her creativity, integrity and dedication to the worldwide tv trade, I sit up for collaborating with the whole staff on creating unique content material as properly as adapting initiatives from Miramax’s prestigious movie library into high quality TV content material for a worldwide viewers.”

Mehta was most lately head of co-production, industrial affairs, for Nordic Leisure Group in London, the place she led negotiations on unique commissions and developed strategic partnerships with distributors and producers so as to increase the corporate’s scripted originals portfolio.

“Constructing a world-class govt staff has been one of my prime priorities since becoming a member of Miramax, and I’m thrilled to welcome Amanda and Isha to the corporate,” mentioned Helwig. “Amanda’s huge expertise and strategic experience is integral to our TV division’s enlargement, whereas Isha’s super background within the worldwide TV house makes her the right govt to assist the corporate’s progress with its UK based mostly and worldwide tv productions.”