Mirchi hit China by Rajnath Singh’s statement, said – India is facing problems in winter

Beijing: Yesterday, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement regarding China in Parliament. During this, he warned China that the Indian Army is ready to deal with every difficulty. In such a situation, the reaction of Chinese media has come. The Global Communist Party of the Chinese Communist Party wrote in its article that the statement of India's Defense Minister was provocative and provocative. In such a situation, tension in the border may increase in winter.

The Chinese newspaper has quoted the expert saying that it is now difficult to resolve the dispute on the border soon. The Indian Defense Minister wants to assure his citizens that both his government and army are ready by making such a statement. But the situation on the border is due to India.

Citing India's GDP, the Global Times said that India does not understand, but it will be difficult for him during the winter. In such a situation, he cannot wage war against China. Akhbar said that India is constantly engaged in small battles with Pakistan. In such a situation, situations can also occur on the India-China border. Accusing Rajnath Singh, the Chinese newspaper said that the defense minister has blamed all the boundary conditions on China and said to break the agreement.