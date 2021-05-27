Mirchi Madhavi Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Identify Madhavi Vootla

Actual Identify Madhavi Vootla

Nickname Mirchi Madhavi

Career Actress

Date of Beginning But to be up to date

Age But to be up to date

Zodiac signal But to be up to date

Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Marital Standing Married

Affairs/Boyfriends NA

Husband Ashok

Youngsters But to be up to date

Faith Hindu

Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date

Faculty But to be up to date

Faculty But to be up to date

Spare time activities Track and Dance

Beginning Position But to be up to date

Homeland But to be up to date

Present Town But to be up to date