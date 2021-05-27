Mirchi Madhavi Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Mirchi Madhavi Biography

Identify Madhavi Vootla
Nickname Mirchi Madhavi
Career Actress
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends NA
Husband Ashok
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Tutorial Qualification But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Spare time activities Track and Dance
Beginning Position But to be up to date
Homeland But to be up to date
Present Town But to be up to date
Nationality Indian

Mirchi Madhavi’s Reliable Social Profiles

fb.com/ActressMadhavi

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/madhavivootla

Fascinating information about Mirchi Madhavi

  • In 2019, Marchi earned the Vishishta Seva Puraskar award.
  • She is an excessively giant fan of actor Allu Arjun.

Mirchi Madhavi Motion pictures Record

Right here’s the a few of films that featured Mirchi Madhavi

  • NTR Kathanayakudu – 2019 (Position: Nannapaneni Rajakumari)
  • Jodi – 2019
  • Rama Chakkani Seetha – 2019
  • Rayalseema Love Tale – 2019

Take a look at some the photographs of supporting actress Mirchi Madhavi

