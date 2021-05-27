Mirchi Madhavi Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Mirchi Madhavi Biography
|Identify
|Madhavi Vootla
|Actual Identify
|Madhavi Vootla
|Nickname
|Mirchi Madhavi
|Career
|Actress
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Married
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|NA
|Husband
|Ashok
|Youngsters
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Tutorial Qualification
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Track and Dance
|Beginning Position
|But to be up to date
|Homeland
|But to be up to date
|Present Town
|But to be up to date
|Nationality
|Indian
Mirchi Madhavi’s Reliable Social Profiles
fb.com/ActressMadhavi
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/madhavivootla
Fascinating information about Mirchi Madhavi
- In 2019, Marchi earned the Vishishta Seva Puraskar award.
- She is an excessively giant fan of actor Allu Arjun.
Mirchi Madhavi Motion pictures Record
Right here’s the a few of films that featured Mirchi Madhavi
- NTR Kathanayakudu – 2019 (Position: Nannapaneni Rajakumari)
- Jodi – 2019
- Rama Chakkani Seetha – 2019
- Rayalseema Love Tale – 2019
Take a look at some the photographs of supporting actress Mirchi Madhavi