Misfits was supposed to kill off Iwan Rheon’s Simon in season 1

Iwan Rheon’s character Simon Bellamy was a serious participant in Misfits solid for the primary three collection of the E4 present – however apparently he was nearly killed off on the finish of the primary run.

Misfits showrunner Howard Overman has revealed his preliminary plan was to eliminate the character however he had a change of coronary heart due to being impressed by Sport of Thrones star Rheon’s performing chops.

Talking to Metro.co.uk, Overman defined, “Initially, Simon was going to go unhealthy on the finish of the primary collection and so they had been going to kill him. That was the plan. However I actually favored Iwan as an actor, he was sensible.

“I assumed, there’s no approach we’re killing him after which changing him with somebody worse. And so, I completely flipped it on its head and he went from being the villain to the true hero of the piece.”

He added, “It was completely reactive to the present working and the solid working collectively and I couldn’t convey myself to kill him, so I shortly rewrote the ultimate episode and he didn’t die.

“It simply goes to present that issues may have been very totally different. I favored taking this geeky man, who was fairly insecure round girls and the boys used to bully him a bit, and having him go on this big journey the place all of the sudden he was this alpha male and extremely cool and assured and sleeping with essentially the most lovely woman.”

Misfits centred on a gaggle of youngsters who uncover they’ve superpowers and initially aired on E4 between 2009 and 2013.

As well as to Rheon, who performed Ramsay Bolton on Sport of Thrones, a number of of the collection’ stars have gone on to have profitable careers, together with The Umbrella Academy star Robert Sheehan.

The present has benefited from renewed curiosity just lately in any case 5 collection of Misfits had been added to Netflix final month.

