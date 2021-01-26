Misha Green to Make Feature Directorial Debut With Tomb Raider Sequel

Misha Green is taking up Lara Croft.

The “Lovecraft Nation” and “Underground” creator is about to make her characteristic directorial debut, writing and directing the subsequent installment of “Tomb Raider” for MGM.

Alicia Vikander will reprise her function as Lara Croft within the sequel to the 2018 motion flick, which earned practically $275M on the world field workplace.

Green shared her pleasure in regards to the undertaking on Twitter, posting a little bit tease for followers and fellow avid gamers in regards to the storyline.

“My fav from basic period is Legend & from survival period it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow,” Green wrote. “Who’s as excited as I’m for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!?”

My fav from basic period is Legend & from survival period it’s a tie between Rise & Shadow. So I’m pondering one thing like: 🔦⛏🗻🗿🧟‍♂️👊🏻🏺 🦖🔫🔫🏃🏻‍♀️ *whispers* Who’s as excited as I’m for a @TombRaiderMovie!?!? 🤑💃🏾🤩 #TombRaider — Misha Green (@MishaGreen) January 25, 2021

Green is on fairly the recent streak after final summer season’s “Lovecraft Nation,“ which was a smash hit for HBO. Green created, directed and served as a author and government producer on the present, primarily based on the novel by Matt Ruff, alongside Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams. The sci-fi collection starring Jonathan Majors, Jurnee Smollett, Michael Okay. Williams, Courtney B. Vance, Aunjanue Ellis and Wunmi Mosaku nabbed 5 Critics Selection nominations final week. Green beforehand created WGN’s “Underground,” through which Smollett additionally starred.

Although “Tomb Raider” marks Green’s characteristic theatrical debut, the creator has numerous different initiatives within the works, together with Netflix’s “The Mom” (which Green wrote and produced). She can be producing Warner Brothers’ “Cleopatra Jones” and Makeready’s “The Gilded Ones.”

“Tomb Raider” can be produced by Graham King by way of his GK Movies banner, and Elizabeth Cantillon by way of The Cantillon Firm.

MGM’s new “Tomb Raider” is about to be be launched theatrically within the U.S. by way of the studio’s distribution and advertising three way partnership United Artists Releasing, and internationally by way of Warner Bros.

Green is represented by CAA and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

Deadline was first to report the information of Green’s attachment to the movie.