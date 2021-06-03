Misha Narang Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Misha Narang is an Indian actress who essentially works within the Telugu movie trade. She used to be born and taken up in Haryana. She made her performing debut in the course of the Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Tv collection. Misha gave the impression in Telugu films like Thellavarithe Guruvaram from Aha, and Lacking – Seek vs Revenge, performed the position of Meena.

Misha Narang Biography

Identify Misha Narang Actual Identify Misha Narang Nickname Misha Occupation Actress Date of Start January 19 Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification Graduate College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Paying attention to Track, Touring, and Dance Start Position Kurukshetra, Haryana Place of birth Kurukshetra, Haryana Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana Nationality Indian

Misha Narang Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/misha_narang/

twitter.com/NarangMisha

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Information of Misha Narang

Misha Narang Films

Lacking – Seek vs Revenge (2021)

Thellavarithe Guruvaram (2021)

Misha Narang Pictures

Take a look at the most recent photographs of actor Misha Narang,

