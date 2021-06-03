Misha Narang Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Misha Narang Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Misha Narang is an Indian actress who essentially works within the Telugu movie trade. She used to be born and taken up in Haryana. She made her performing debut in the course of the Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Tv collection. Misha gave the impression in Telugu films like Thellavarithe Guruvaram from Aha, and Lacking – Seek vs Revenge, performed the position of Meena.

Misha Narang Biography

Identify Misha Narang
Actual Identify Misha Narang
Nickname Misha
Occupation Actress
Date of Start January 19
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Paying attention to Track, Touring, and Dance
Start Position Kurukshetra, Haryana
Place of birth Kurukshetra, Haryana
Present Town Hyderabad, Telangana
Nationality Indian

Misha Narang Respectable Social Profiles

instagram.com/misha_narang/

twitter.com/NarangMisha

Fb: But to be up to date

Fascinating Information of Misha Narang

Misha Narang Films

  • Lacking – Seek vs Revenge (2021)
  • Thellavarithe Guruvaram (2021)

Misha Narang Pictures

Take a look at the most recent photographs of actor Misha Narang,

