Misha Narang Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Movies, Pictures

Misha Narang is an Indian actress who essentially works within the Telugu movie trade. She used to be born and taken up in Haryana. She made her performing debut in the course of the Dil Yeh Ziddi Hai Tv collection. Misha gave the impression in Telugu films like Thellavarithe Guruvaram from Aha, and Lacking – Seek vs Revenge, performed the position of Meena.
Misha Narang Biography
|Identify
|Misha Narang
|Actual Identify
|Misha Narang
|Nickname
|Misha
|Occupation
|Actress
|Date of Start
|January 19
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|Graduate
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Paying attention to Track, Touring, and Dance
|Start Position
|Kurukshetra, Haryana
|Place of birth
|Kurukshetra, Haryana
|Present Town
|Hyderabad, Telangana
|Nationality
|Indian
Misha Narang Respectable Social Profiles
instagram.com/misha_narang/
twitter.com/NarangMisha
Fb: But to be up to date
Fascinating Information of Misha Narang
Misha Narang Films
- Lacking – Seek vs Revenge (2021)
- Thellavarithe Guruvaram (2021)
Misha Narang Pictures
Take a look at the most recent photographs of actor Misha Narang,
