Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Pallavi Basu, popularly referred to as Mishti Basu, is a well-liked actress featured in lots of Hindi internet sequence that streams on emerging OTT apps like Ullu, Kooku, Hotshots, and Nue Fliks. She is widely recognized for her efficiency in Ullu app’s Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021), Riti Riwaj Pinjara, Charmsukh Salahkaar, Rabbit films Lodam Bhabhi, and extra.
Mishti Basu Biography
|Identify
|Mishti Basu
|Actual Identify
|Pallavi Basu
|Nickname
|Mishti
|Career
|Actress & Style
|Date of Start
|1996
|Age
|25 (As of 2021)
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|Hindu
|Instructional Qualification
|But to be up to date
|College
|But to be up to date
|School
|But to be up to date
|Spare time activities
|Listening Song and Dance
|Start Position
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Fatherland
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Present Town
|Kolkata, West Bengal, India
|Nationality
|Indian
Mishti Basu’s Professional Social Profiles
fb.com/asiandiva.jannatdiva
Twitter: But to be up to date
instagram.com/iammishtibasu
youtube.com/channel/UCoAMI09493x8c4Lyt-nGcbg
Fascinating info about Mishti Basu
- She additionally acted in a Hindi quick movie known as Uljhan (2021).
- She is a health freak.
- She is an avid canine lover.
- Mishti additionally does logo endorsements thru her social media web page.
- Actress Mishti is part of Global Type and Glamour Mag.
- Her actual title used to be Pallavi Basu.
Mishti Basu Internet Sequence
Take a look at all new upcoming internet sequence checklist of actress Mishti,
- Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)
- Riti Riwaj Pinjara
- Charmsukh Salahkaar
- Rabbit films Lodam Bhabhi
- Garam Masala
- Desi Tadka (Balloons App)
See the most recent pictures of Mishti Basu,