Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images

Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Pallavi Basu, popularly referred to as Mishti Basu, is a well-liked actress featured in lots of Hindi internet sequence that streams on emerging OTT apps like Ullu, Kooku, Hotshots, and Nue Fliks. She is widely recognized for her efficiency in Ullu app’s Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021), Riti Riwaj Pinjara, Charmsukh Salahkaar, Rabbit films Lodam Bhabhi, and extra.

Mishti Basu

Mishti Basu Biography

 

Identify Mishti Basu
Actual Identify Pallavi Basu
Nickname Mishti
Career Actress & Style
Date of Start 1996
Age 25 (As of 2021)
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification But to be up to date
College But to be up to date
School But to be up to date
Spare time activities Listening Song and Dance
Start Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Fatherland Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Present Town Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Nationality Indian

Mishti Basu’s Professional Social Profiles

fb.com/asiandiva.jannatdiva

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/iammishtibasu

youtube.com/channel/UCoAMI09493x8c4Lyt-nGcbg

Fascinating info about Mishti Basu

  • She additionally acted in a Hindi quick movie known as Uljhan (2021).
  • She is a health freak.
  • She is an avid canine lover.
  • Mishti additionally does logo endorsements thru her social media web page.
  • Actress Mishti is part of Global Type and Glamour Mag.
  • Her actual title used to be Pallavi Basu.

Mishti Basu Internet Sequence

Take a look at all new upcoming internet sequence checklist of actress Mishti,

  • Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)
  • Riti Riwaj Pinjara
  • Charmsukh Salahkaar
  • Rabbit films Lodam Bhabhi
  • Garam Masala
  • Desi Tadka (Balloons App)

See the most recent pictures of Mishti Basu,

Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Web Series, Images
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu
Mishti Basu

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here