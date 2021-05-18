Mishti Basu Wiki, Biography, Age, Internet Sequence, Pictures

Pallavi Basu, popularly referred to as Mishti Basu, is a well-liked actress featured in lots of Hindi internet sequence that streams on emerging OTT apps like Ullu, Kooku, Hotshots, and Nue Fliks. She is widely recognized for her efficiency in Ullu app’s Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021), Riti Riwaj Pinjara, Charmsukh Salahkaar, Rabbit films Lodam Bhabhi, and extra.

Mishti Basu Biography

Identify Mishti Basu Actual Identify Pallavi Basu Nickname Mishti Career Actress & Style Date of Start 1996 Age 25 (As of 2021) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith Hindu Instructional Qualification But to be up to date College But to be up to date School But to be up to date Spare time activities Listening Song and Dance Start Position Kolkata, West Bengal, India Fatherland Kolkata, West Bengal, India Present Town Kolkata, West Bengal, India Nationality Indian

Mishti Basu’s Professional Social Profiles

fb.com/asiandiva.jannatdiva

Twitter: But to be up to date

instagram.com/iammishtibasu

youtube.com/channel/UCoAMI09493x8c4Lyt-nGcbg

Fascinating info about Mishti Basu

She additionally acted in a Hindi quick movie known as Uljhan (2021).

She is a health freak.

She is an avid canine lover.

Mishti additionally does logo endorsements thru her social media web page.

Actress Mishti is part of Global Type and Glamour Mag.

Her actual title used to be Pallavi Basu.

Mishti Basu Internet Sequence

Take a look at all new upcoming internet sequence checklist of actress Mishti,

Palang Tod Aadha Adhura Pyaar (2021)

Riti Riwaj Pinjara

Charmsukh Salahkaar

Rabbit films Lodam Bhabhi

Garam Masala

Desi Tadka (Balloons App)

