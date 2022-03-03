Misplaced Ark March Replace Comprises New Tale, Raid, Endgame Content material, and Extra

Following the a hit release of Misplaced Ark international, its developer studio has introduced that extra content material will arrive at a standard cadence beginning in March with new tale content material and raids.

Misplaced Ark used to be launched in South Korea again in 2019 and has further content material that has now not but gave the impression within the different variations. The builders remark that there’s a “great amount of content material provide within the Korean model that has but to succeed in the western shores of Arkesia.”

On the other hand, this content material shall be launched beginning this monthwhen a brand new tale and raid are launched, in addition to more than a few adjustments and fixes.

To start with, the brand new tale will introduce new quests, islands and cinematics within the Misplaced Ark. The quests will practice a solid of latest and returning characters, specializing in the sidereals and the mythical Kadan, the primary Mum or dad Hunter. Avid gamers will wish to entire Feiton and the quests “Yorn – Let There Be Gentle”, “Whispering Islet – Get started of Our Tale”, and “Phantasm Bamboo Island – Finish of the Trials”, ahead of they are able to settle for the brand new quests.

The second one primary content material addition in March shall be the brand new Abyss Raid, Argus. This end-game raid is very similar to the Mum or dad raid, in that gamers should paintings in combination to defeat the Mum or dad ahead of time runs out. The eight-part content material may have you preventing a far greater boss via 3 stages and can drop a praise that may be claimed as soon as every week. Argos shall be to be had on the Abyss Attack Statue situated within the other major towns of the Misplaced Ark.

Misplaced Ark is a dungeon crawler MMO this is recently loose to play on PC. At its release, Misplaced Ark briefly turned into the second one maximum performed recreation of all time on Steam and it seems like there shall be quite a few content material to stay gamers busy sooner or later.