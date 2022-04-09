Misplaced Ark will obtain a brand new continent, categories and raids in April and Would possibly: all of the information introduced

Within the subsequent two months shall be added numerous content material to Misplaced Arktogether with a brand new continent, categories and raids.

Amazon Video games hasn’t given explicit liberate dates on its April and Would possibly roadmap, however it did destroy down the content material by way of month, revealing that the brand new continent, South Vern, and a brand new magnificence of martial artist arrive this month.

South Vern is a brand new area within the Misplaced Ark that joins Punika as the second one tier 3 continent, requiring an equip stage of 1340 to start out. It options new quests, characters, and tales focused round Queen Ealyn and Knight Commander Avele.

The brand new magnificence that can arrive in April is Glaivier, a category of martial artist who makes use of a brief spear within the Flurry stance and a glaive within the Center of attention stance. Avid gamers are inspired to make use of each modes, as other skills are activated by way of converting stances.

The second one new personality, the Destroyer, arrives in Would possibly. This fourth complex warrior magnificence wields a large hammer and will bend gravity to its whim, pulling and pushing enemies to arrange devastating assaults.

They’re going to additionally arrive in Would possibly Trial Mum or dad raids, a brand new weekly task the place avid gamers can attempt to defeat all 3 Trial Guardians. Those enemies rotate every week and adapt to the participant’s apparatus stage, so Amazon Video games expects them to offer a continuing and contemporary problem.

additionally arrives a brand new Mum or dad raid within the type of Deskaludawhich arrives as probably the most robust within the recreation and calls for an apparatus stage of 1415.

Via ultimate, Amazon Video games Unveils First Legion Raid, Valtan, an eight-player dungeon that brings a brand new stage of problem to Misplaced Ark. It additionally calls for a degree of 1415, the raid is longer than every other within the recreation, and has separate checkpoints that let avid gamers to prevent and get started the raid at will.

The updates will carry quite a lot of high quality of existence enhancements and normal fixes to Misplaced Ark and Amazon Video games will disclose explicit liberate timelines within the coming weeks.

Misplaced Ark has confirmed immensely standard on PC since its liberate within the West in February, rating 2nd in probably the most performed video games of all time on Steam and accumulating over 20 million avid gamers. On the other hand, its release has no longer been with out its issues, with Amazon Video games just lately admitting that it launched the primary primary replace too quickly after release, pressuring avid gamers to pay for what used to be intended to be loose content material.