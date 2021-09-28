Misplaced Judgment Success and Trophy Listing

let the sport start

You may have solved Keiko’s catch 22 situation.

Bronze

15 G

The primary penguin

You ended the bullying at Seiryo Top Faculty.

Bronze

15 G

viral video

Finished Bankruptcy 4.

Bronze

15 G

Surprising discuss with

Finished Bankruptcy 6.

Bronze

15 G

All punished

Finished Bankruptcy 7.

Bronze

15 G

Survival

Finished Bankruptcy 8.

Bronze

15 G

Giving a lesson

Finished Bankruptcy 9.

Bronze

15 G

The mole

Finished Bankruptcy 11.

Bronze

15 G

Stability of justice

Finished Bankruptcy 12.

Bronze

15 G

Pass forward, Bunnies!

You may have finished the investigation of the dance membership.

Bronze

15G

Revenge of the geeks

You may have finished the investigation of the robotics membership.

Bronze

15G

We will all alternate

You may have finished the investigation of the boxing gymnasium.

Bronze

15G

Born to Run

You may have finished the investigation of the biker gang.

Bronze

15G

From case to case

Finished 10 facet circumstances.

Bronze

15G

Personal detective

Finished 30 facet circumstances.

Bronze

15G

Via the pin

You were given the loose skateboard.

Bronze

15G

Pious

You may have made an enemy give up.

Bronze

15G

Very observant

Discovered ten goals in statement mode.

Bronze

15G

Receiving alerts

You may have discovered ten goals with the detector.

Bronze

15G

Fisgoneo

You may have discovered ten goals with the sound amplifier.

Bronze

15G

who is a superb boy?

You may have discovered ten goals in conjunction with the canine.

Bronze

15G

Impossible to resist allure

A lady has proposed to you.

Bronze

15G

Newbie in abilities

Acquired 30 abilities.

Bronze

15G

Talents skilled

Acquired 100 abilities.

Bronze

15G

TownGo common

Finished 30 shops in TownGo Retailer Missions.

Bronze

15G

TownGo Titan

Finished the entire TownGo Store Missions.

Bronze

15G

TownGo common

Finished 20 TownGo The town Missions.

Bronze

15G

TownGo Excursion Information

Finished all TownGo The town Missions.

Bronze

15G

TownGo Amateur

Finished 10 TownGo Faculty Missions.

Bronze

15G

TownGo Senior

Finished the entire TownGo Faculty Missions.

Bronze

15G

All precaution is little

Acquired all apparatus.

Bronze

15G

Skate or loss of life

Acquired all Skateboards.

Bronze

15G

Musical assortment

Acquired all discs.

Bronze

15G

Puppy detective

Finished all Squirrel Hunt missions.

Bronze

15G

The Aviator

You may have reached first position in each and every drone racing grand prix.

Bronze

15G

Accumulated video games

Finished all ranges of Cube the Dice.

Bronze

15G

Eyes within the again

You may have finished the final degree of Aircelios.

Bronze

15G

Yagami Professional Skater

You may have completed first position at the ultimate monitor of the skate races.

Bronze

15G

For the sack

Accumulated 50 pieces in Hama of the Useless.

Bronze

15G

Inveterate gamer

You may have performed all of the arcade video games.

Bronze

15G

Reasonably a flirt

Two ladies have proposed to you.

Bronze

15G

A hopeless romantic

3 ladies have proposed to you.

Bronze

15G

The highest of Ijincho

Defeated the opponent soliciting for the final choose.

The cost

20G

Grasp of abilities

Acquired all talents.

The cost

20G

TownGo Grasp

You may have finished TownGo 100%.

The cost

20G

The rest is going in love

4 ladies have proposed to you.

The cost

20G

The cycle has been damaged

Thank you for enjoying to the top!

Oro

85G

Mythical detective

Cleared the primary tale at the perfect problem degree.

Oro

85G

Highschool drama

You may have finished the Professor’s investigation.

Oro

85G

Elemental, expensive

Finished all kid circumstances (no longer together with downloadable content material).

Oro

85G

Grasp detective

Acquired all different trophies.

Platinum

