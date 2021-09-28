Misplaced Judgment Success and Trophy Listing

let the sport start
You may have solved Keiko’s catch 22 situation.
Bronze
15 G
The primary penguin
You ended the bullying at Seiryo Top Faculty.
Bronze
15 G
viral video
Finished Bankruptcy 4.
Bronze
15 G
Surprising discuss with
Finished Bankruptcy 6.
Bronze
15 G
All punished
Finished Bankruptcy 7.
Bronze
15 G
Survival
Finished Bankruptcy 8.
Bronze
15 G
Giving a lesson
Finished Bankruptcy 9.
Bronze
15 G
The mole
Finished Bankruptcy 11.
Bronze
15 G
Stability of justice
Finished Bankruptcy 12.
Bronze
15 G
Pass forward, Bunnies!
You may have finished the investigation of the dance membership.
Bronze
15G
Revenge of the geeks
You may have finished the investigation of the robotics membership.
Bronze
15G
We will all alternate
You may have finished the investigation of the boxing gymnasium.
Bronze
15G
Born to Run
You may have finished the investigation of the biker gang.
Bronze
15G
From case to case
Finished 10 facet circumstances.
Bronze
15G
Personal detective
Finished 30 facet circumstances.
Bronze
15G
Via the pin
You were given the loose skateboard.
Bronze
15G
Pious
You may have made an enemy give up.
Bronze
15G
Very observant
Discovered ten goals in statement mode.
Bronze
15G
Receiving alerts
You may have discovered ten goals with the detector.
Bronze
15G
Fisgoneo
You may have discovered ten goals with the sound amplifier.
Bronze
15G
who is a superb boy?
You may have discovered ten goals in conjunction with the canine.
Bronze
15G
Impossible to resist allure
A lady has proposed to you.
Bronze
15G
Newbie in abilities
Acquired 30 abilities.
Bronze
15G
Talents skilled
Acquired 100 abilities.
Bronze
15G
TownGo common
Finished 30 shops in TownGo Retailer Missions.
Bronze
15G
TownGo Titan
Finished the entire TownGo Store Missions.
Bronze
15G
TownGo common
Finished 20 TownGo The town Missions.
Bronze
15G
TownGo Excursion Information
Finished all TownGo The town Missions.
Bronze
15G
TownGo Amateur
Finished 10 TownGo Faculty Missions.
Bronze
15G
TownGo Senior
Finished the entire TownGo Faculty Missions.
Bronze
15G
All precaution is little
Acquired all apparatus.
Bronze
15G
Skate or loss of life
Acquired all Skateboards.
Bronze
15G
Musical assortment
Acquired all discs.
Bronze
15G
Puppy detective
Finished all Squirrel Hunt missions.
Bronze
15G
The Aviator
You may have reached first position in each and every drone racing grand prix.
Bronze
15G
Accumulated video games
Finished all ranges of Cube the Dice.
Bronze
15G
Eyes within the again
You may have finished the final degree of Aircelios.
Bronze
15G
Yagami Professional Skater
You may have completed first position at the ultimate monitor of the skate races.
Bronze
15G
For the sack
Accumulated 50 pieces in Hama of the Useless.
Bronze
15G
Inveterate gamer
You may have performed all of the arcade video games.
Bronze
15G
Reasonably a flirt
Two ladies have proposed to you.
Bronze
15G
A hopeless romantic
3 ladies have proposed to you.
Bronze
15G
The highest of Ijincho
Defeated the opponent soliciting for the final choose.
The cost
20G
Grasp of abilities
Acquired all talents.
The cost
20G
TownGo Grasp
You may have finished TownGo 100%.
The cost
20G
The rest is going in love
4 ladies have proposed to you.
The cost
20G
The cycle has been damaged
Thank you for enjoying to the top!
Oro
85G
Mythical detective
Cleared the primary tale at the perfect problem degree.
Oro
85G
Highschool drama
You may have finished the Professor’s investigation.
Oro
85G
Elemental, expensive
Finished all kid circumstances (no longer together with downloadable content material).
Oro
85G
Grasp detective
Acquired all different trophies.
Platinum
–