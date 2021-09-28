Misplaced Judgment Success and Trophy Listing

let the sport start You may have solved Keiko’s catch 22 situation. Bronze 15 G

The primary penguin You ended the bullying at Seiryo Top Faculty. Bronze 15 G

viral video Finished Bankruptcy 4. Bronze 15 G

Surprising discuss with Finished Bankruptcy 6. Bronze 15 G

All punished Finished Bankruptcy 7. Bronze 15 G

Survival Finished Bankruptcy 8. Bronze 15 G

Giving a lesson Finished Bankruptcy 9. Bronze 15 G

The mole Finished Bankruptcy 11. Bronze 15 G

Stability of justice Finished Bankruptcy 12. Bronze 15 G

Pass forward, Bunnies! You may have finished the investigation of the dance membership. Bronze 15G

Revenge of the geeks You may have finished the investigation of the robotics membership. Bronze 15G

We will all alternate You may have finished the investigation of the boxing gymnasium. Bronze 15G

Born to Run You may have finished the investigation of the biker gang. Bronze 15G

From case to case Finished 10 facet circumstances. Bronze 15G

Personal detective Finished 30 facet circumstances. Bronze 15G

Via the pin You were given the loose skateboard. Bronze 15G

Pious You may have made an enemy give up. Bronze 15G

Very observant Discovered ten goals in statement mode. Bronze 15G

Receiving alerts You may have discovered ten goals with the detector. Bronze 15G

Fisgoneo You may have discovered ten goals with the sound amplifier. Bronze 15G

who is a superb boy? You may have discovered ten goals in conjunction with the canine. Bronze 15G

Impossible to resist allure A lady has proposed to you. Bronze 15G

Newbie in abilities Acquired 30 abilities. Bronze 15G

Talents skilled Acquired 100 abilities. Bronze 15G

TownGo common Finished 30 shops in TownGo Retailer Missions. Bronze 15G

TownGo Titan Finished the entire TownGo Store Missions. Bronze 15G

TownGo common Finished 20 TownGo The town Missions. Bronze 15G

TownGo Excursion Information Finished all TownGo The town Missions. Bronze 15G

TownGo Amateur Finished 10 TownGo Faculty Missions. Bronze 15G

TownGo Senior Finished the entire TownGo Faculty Missions. Bronze 15G

All precaution is little Acquired all apparatus. Bronze 15G

Skate or loss of life Acquired all Skateboards. Bronze 15G

Musical assortment Acquired all discs. Bronze 15G

Puppy detective Finished all Squirrel Hunt missions. Bronze 15G

The Aviator You may have reached first position in each and every drone racing grand prix. Bronze 15G

Accumulated video games Finished all ranges of Cube the Dice. Bronze 15G

Eyes within the again You may have finished the final degree of Aircelios. Bronze 15G

Yagami Professional Skater You may have completed first position at the ultimate monitor of the skate races. Bronze 15G

For the sack Accumulated 50 pieces in Hama of the Useless. Bronze 15G

Inveterate gamer You may have performed all of the arcade video games. Bronze 15G

Reasonably a flirt Two ladies have proposed to you. Bronze 15G

A hopeless romantic 3 ladies have proposed to you. Bronze 15G

The highest of Ijincho Defeated the opponent soliciting for the final choose. The cost 20G

Grasp of abilities Acquired all talents. The cost 20G

TownGo Grasp You may have finished TownGo 100%. The cost 20G

The rest is going in love 4 ladies have proposed to you. The cost 20G

The cycle has been damaged Thank you for enjoying to the top! Oro 85G

Mythical detective Cleared the primary tale at the perfect problem degree. Oro 85G

Highschool drama You may have finished the Professor’s investigation. Oro 85G

Elemental, expensive Finished all kid circumstances (no longer together with downloadable content material). Oro 85G