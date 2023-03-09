Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

Season 2 of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” was important to fans because Kyoto Animation had to deal with a heartbreaking tragedy. Several employees, along with the director of the first season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid,” died when someone set fire to the studio. After a long time, the second season of the anime finally came out in July 2021. Fans are now wondering if there will still be a third season of the anime and if Kyoto Animation will still be in charge.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3

All people who watch anime do the same thing. Soon after they finish watching the show, they will look up information about its next season on Google. Nobody is able to blame them, and they shouldn’t blame themselves either. We’re always interested in anime, so it makes sense that we’d want to see more of it. Fans of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid felt the same way when the second season ended. Fans were looking for information about Season 3 of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid.

Coolkyousinnjya is the person who made the manga Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. The manga started in May 2013, and as of now, 117 chapters have been released. There was also an anime show made in 2017. The anime’s second season started in July 2021 and ended in September of that year. The anime Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid is a big hit. Fans all over the world have already been waiting for a long time to hear about the 3rd Season.

Will there be Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3?

There hasn’t been a formal declaration yet that there will be a third season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid. But this doesn’t mean that there is no possibility at all of a third season.

First of all, it’s been less than a year since season 2 came out. After the first season of the anime ended, the second season didn’t start streaming for four years. Several things could have caused this break in production, but overall, it was about the same length of time that goes by between full seasons of an anime that isn’t just Shonen. Because of this, the studio that makes the show, Kyoto Animation, is probably stepping away from it to get ready for the next cour.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Cast

If the anime gets a third season, the main voice actors will probably be back.

Naganawa, Maria as Kamui, Kanna

Kuwahara, Yuuki as Tooru

Tamura, Mutsumi as Kobayashi

Takahashi, Minami as Quetzalcoatl

Takada, Yuuki as Elma

Ishihara, Kaori as Magatsuchi, Shouta

Nakamura, Yuuichi as Takiya, Makoto

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Plot

Kobayashi is a programmer and office worker. As she gets ready for work, she is encountered by a huge dragon right outside her front door. The dragon says her name is Tohru and immediately turns into a human girl in a maid uniform. It turned out that Kobayashi saw the dragon, who said he was from another world, the night before while he was drunk on a mountain hike. Then, Kobayashi took a holy sword off of Tohru’s back, which she was thankful for. Tohru is homeless, so Kobayashi offers to allow the dragon to stay at her house and work as her maid. The dragon agrees because he has fallen in love with Kobayashi.

Even though Tohru is good at cleaning, she has a strange personality that often makes Kobayashi’s life harder than it should be. Tohru also brings other dragons, gods, and other mythical creatures to her new home just by being there. Kanna, one of these dragons, comes up to Kobayashi and asks him to send Tohru back to the other realm. It was then shown that Kobayashi took her in when she was kicked out of the other world and had nowhere else to go. He became her guardian. As Tohru and Kanna adjust to life in the modern world, Kobayashi starts to think of them as family.

How Does Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 2 End?

All of the fans were happy with how the second season ended. The end of the second season was heartwarming and good. Ilulu and Kanna talk about the upcoming school festival in the last episode. On her way back home, Kobayashi sees that Tohru has done a good job of getting used to her new surroundings. She knows a lot of people and sometimes helps them with their work.

Later, at the school’s summer festival, we see all the dragons. They all went their separate ways to have fun. To meet Tohru, Kobayashi leaves the festival. They go for a walk together and talk about different things. Kobayashi talks about how much she likes Tohru and how comfy she is around her. Kobayashi asks Tohru what she thinks about everything. Tohru’s answer is that she loves her.

Tohru throws a party for the man she works for. Soon, she tells everyone that she and Kobayashi are getting married at the party. When Kobayashi hears this, she runs away, and other people go after her. Just when we thought there was something wrong, Kobayashi started to smile. This lets the fans know that Kogayashi might not be trying to run away from the wedding because she doesn’t want it to happen. Instead, she might be shy or just want to tease her friends.

Where can I watch Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3?

Even though Season 3 of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid isn’t out yet, you can stream the first two seasons on Netflix.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date

The first two seasons of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” were separated by four years. The first season ended in April 2017, and the second season didn’t start until July 2021.

From July to September 2021, 12 episodes of the second season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” were shown. On January 19, 2022, a 13th episode came out only on BluRay. Premised on this timetable, season 3 might not come out until 2025 or later. We will keep waiting for more news.