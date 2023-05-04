Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date, Cast, Plot, and Everything You Need to Know

No information has been released on the third season of “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid” or if an additional installment is already in the works as of this writing. It is still too early to declare a renewal given the progression from the first two seasons.

In April 2017, the anime’s first season came to an end. It wasn’t until February 2019 that the sequel was officially announced by means of a wraparound jacket band in manga Volume 8.

We didn’t learn that Kyoto Animation is going back to create the follow-up until August 2020.

The studio’s ongoing projects were significantly impacted by the fire disaster. As a result, when “Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid”‘s second season was published, fans rejoiced and saw it as a metaphor for the studio rising out of its ashes.

Will the third season of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid air? This is the question that is now making everyone’s mind race. Let’s investigate this a little further to learn more about it.

Season 2 of Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid was essential to the audience because Kyoto Animation needed to recover from a terrible catastrophe.

Numerous staff members, including managers of the first season of “Miss Kanayashi’s Dragon Maid,” perished in an arson attack on the studio.

The studio was finally able to premiere season 2 of the TV programme at the close of July in 2021 after a protracted delay.

The show’s third season and how Kyoto Animation would continue to work on the project are on the minds of the audience.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Release Date

No formal statements about Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 have yet been made. The second season ended last September. A 13th episode, in the way of an OVA, featuring Kanna and her companion Chloe, was published on January 19th, 2022.

It appears doubtful that a third season would be published any time soon given how long it took for the following Season to get released (4 years).

The manga contains so many chapters the a new season may easily be made, therefore it is virtually guaranteed that the third season will return. The third season will premiere no later than 2024–2025.

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Cast

If the anime is given a third season, the majority of the voice actors will probably return.

As follows:

Naganawa, Maria as Kamui, Kanna

Kuwahara, Yuuki as Tooru

Tamura, Mutsumi as Kobayashi

Takahashi, Minami as Quetzalcoatl

Takada, Yuuki as Elma

Ishihara, Kaori as Magatsuchi, Shouta

Nakamura, Yuuichi as Takiya, Makoto

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Trailer

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid Season 3 Plot

Tohru admits her affections for Kobayashi and claims that she taught her that it was okay to be who she really is.

Tohru begs Kobayashi for her hand on marriage in an effort to further their romantic connection, even having their clothes miraculously change into wedding gowns.

Tohru’s devotion is returned by Kobayashi, who continues to deny having any emotions for him. If there is a third season, we could witness more of their tumultuous yet endearing relationship.

Based on how the second season’s 12-episodes concluded, we anticipate that the third season will begin translating the Dragon Ball narrative arc from Volume 8.

Kobayashi, Tohru, Shouta, with Lucoa go to England in this arc so that Shouta may enrol in a day-long magic school.

When the written magical exam is given, Kobayashi unintentionally takes it and wins, even surpassing Shouta!

However, that is not where this story arc ends. The existing equilibrium may be impacted by the Dragon Balls’ growing strength.

Along with the resulting threats, we anticipate seeing more of Kobayashi as well as Tohru’s developing romance in the upcoming season.

Just outside her house door, Kobayashi, a programmer and office worker, is greeted by a massive dragon as she gets ready for work.

The dragon immediately identifies herself as Tohru and transforms into a human female sporting a maid’s outfit.

It turns that Kobayashi noticed the dragon the day before while intoxicatedly hiking a mountain. The dragon had claimed to be from another planet. Tohru was thankful that Kobayashi had pulled a holy sword off of her back at that point.

Because Tohru is homeless, Kobayashi offers to let the dragon stay at her home and serve as her personal maid; the dragon accepts after slipping in love with Kobayashi.

Despite being skilled at cleaning, Tohru displays an eccentric personality which frequently causes Kobayashi more trouble than benefit.

Tohru’s presence in her new habitat also attracts other dragons, gods, along with additional mythical beings.

One of these dragons, Kanna, confronts Kobayashi and asks him to transfer Tohru back to the other world.

Kobayashi took her in and took over as her guardian when she was exiled from the other world but had nowhere else to go.

Kobayashi starts to think of Tohru and Kanna as members of his family as they become adjusted to contemporary living.

Kobayashi, please. She works like other women her age. When she invites a dragon into her house, her peaceful and comfortable their lives comes to an end.

The dragon takes on a human appearance and offers to help the woman by acting as her housekeeper. She is an excellent helper to her now that she is the housekeeper.