“Miss Trot 2” Stays Strong In Second Week As “Run On” Continues Steady Rise

TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2” continues the success of its predecessors!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 24 episode of the present recorded common nationwide rankings of 24.925 and 28.506 p.c. This can be a robust exhibiting for the present’s second week after premiering to an explosive 28.649 p.c.

KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can,” which has been main in rankings amongst dramas on this time slot, didn’t air on December 24 as a result of 2020 KBS Leisure Awards.

On tvN, “True Magnificence” recorded rankings of three.333 p.c, a slight drop from final episode. On JTBC, “Run On” noticed a slight rise in rankings for the fourth episode in a row with 3.0 p.c.

