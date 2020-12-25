General News

“Miss Trot 2” Stays Strong In Second Week As “Run On” Continues Steady Rise

December 25, 2020
1 Min Read

TV Chosun’s “Miss Trot 2” continues the success of its predecessors!

Based on Nielsen Korea, the December 24 episode of the present recorded common nationwide rankings of 24.925 and 28.506 p.c. This can be a robust exhibiting for the present’s second week after premiering to an explosive 28.649 p.c.

KBS’s “Cheat on Me If You Can,” which has been main in rankings amongst dramas on this time slot, didn’t air on December 24 as a result of 2020 KBS Leisure Awards.

On tvN, “True Magnificence” recorded rankings of three.333 p.c, a slight drop from final episode. On JTBC, “Run On” noticed a slight rise in rankings for the fourth episode in a row with 3.0 p.c.

Watch “True Magnificence” under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.