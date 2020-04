Tiffany Smitherman Osborne was as soon as found ineffective beneath a mattress in Bessemer, Alabama, on April 1, 2020. She was as soon as final seen strolling to Carson’s Consolation retailer in Midfield, Alabama, spherical 11 p.m. on February 17, 2020. Her cell phone and pockets have been left on the realm. She has a brand new youngster and two infants. The Midfield Police Division and the Bessemer Police Division are investigating.