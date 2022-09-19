“Missing in Lørenskog”, the disturbing Norwegian police that you can see on Netflix

The real case of the kidnapping of Anne-Elisabeth Hagen shocked the country in 2018 and now comes the series about the case credit: Netflix

It is a new proposal that is on the platform and tells of fiction about the case of the kidnapping of the wife of a Norwegian millionaire called Anne-Elisabeth Falkevik Hagen. This five-episode miniseries is inspired by this event that paralyzed the country’s society for months.

“The wife of a millionaire disappears and the police must deal with the press and misleading informants to get to the truth.” This is how the official synopsis of the series describes it, which focuses on the one hand on the life of the kidnapped family and the role of the police, who must negotiate with the press, which understands that there is something dark in this event.

The police must investigate the family closely and stop the progress of journalists credit: Netflix

Everyone begins to be suspicious and like the layers of an onion, possibilities are discarded until they reach the heart of the conflict that surrounds the truth. The fiction is the brainchild of Nicolaj Frobenius and Stephen Uhlander and stars Yngvild Støen Grotmol, Henrik Rafaelsen, Christian Rubek and Victoria Ose among others.

Throughout these five episodes, different rumors of false witnesses will emerge, various theories that generate all kinds of speculation. The woman, the wife of millionaire businessman Tom Hagen, was kidnapped from her home when she was 69 years old. When her husband arrives at her house, he realizes that her wife has been kidnapped and that even the family dog ​​was locked in the bathroom. In their bed she finds a ransom note.

La verdadera imagen de Anne-Elisabeth Hagen que fue secuestrada en 2018 (Photo by Handout / various sources / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE – MANDATORY CREDIT “AFP PHOTO / NORWEGIAN POLICE / HANDOUT” – NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS – DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

The people who had her deprived of her will made a request to the family for 10 million dollars in Monero cryptocurrency (9 million euros) in exchange for the woman’s freedom. The issue is aggravated when journalists are asked not to broadcast the case or do live coverage.

Tom Hagen, husband of the kidnapped woman, was a real estate investor who owned one of the main Norwegian electricity companies. According to information published in the economic magazine CapitalHagen ranks 172nd among the largest fortunes in Norway, with 1.7 billion kroner ($200 million).

A thriller based on a real case that happened in Norway credit: Netflix

“While the mystery resists being solved, the characters will discover how far they are willing to go to find answers. This series reveals how susceptible we all are to drawing conclusions in the absence of a definitive truth”, adds the synopsis of Netflix. Without spoiling since the case was not as well known in Latin America, it can only be suggested that no one here is who they seem to be. That is why the ideal is to immerse yourself in this story without resorting to parallel searches on the Internet.

This was an atypical case within the society of this country that reconsidered the security of millionaires in Norway and in turn the pre-nuptial contracts that ended up being unfair for one of the parties. Desaparecida a Lørenskog It is the type of series that can be seen at once as a marathon and that allowed him to climb positions within the ranking of Netflix.

credit: Netflix

Desaparecida a Lørenskog is available in full Netflix.

