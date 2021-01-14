Missing “The Penthouse”? Here’s What You Can Watch Next

Now that season certainly one of “The Penthouse” has ended, you would possibly end up craving for the times when you may binge on episodes filled with wild and intense scenes and characters which are so enjoyable on-screen however you hope you’d by no means really meet in actual life. The good information is that seasons two and three have been confirmed, with season two anticipated to premiere in early February. The unhealthy information is that it’s nonetheless weeks away and that’s simply too lengthy for a few of us.

So should you want one thing to assist tide you over till the premiere of season two, right here’s another reveals you’ll be able to try:

If you’d like extra of the proficient ladies (and man):

The actors in “The Penthouse” are doing such fantastic jobs of their roles that we typically discover ourselves too immersed and unintentionally having unwell emotions in the direction of the actors themselves. So to assist us climb out of the Penthouse-swamp, listed here are another dramas from these nice actors you can try:

For extra Lee Ji Ah

“My Mister” (2018)

Park Dong Hoon (Lee Solar Gyun) leads a seemingly idyllic life but it surely’s all a façade. His spouse (performed by Lee Ji Ah) is dishonest on him and his boss on the architectural agency he works at is making an attempt to get him fired. And but by way of all this, he stays an intrinsically kind-hearted particular person, whose compassion and optimism helps a equally damaged Lee Ji An (IU) get again on her ft. “My Mister” is among the most critically-acclaimed dramas of 2018, and is totally attractive each in cinematography and within the message it carries — love heals all.

“The Ghost Detective” (2018)

Lee Ji Ah is Solar Woo Hye, a lady in a coma within the thrilling and twisty “The Ghost Detective.” Her character additionally occurs to be the principle antagonist. Simply how does a lady in a coma antagonize folks you ask? You’ll have to observe the drama to determine it out, however belief me once I say she’s each bit compelling, ruthless, and a worthy opponent for the ever-so-charming Lee Da Il (Choi Daniel), the titular “ghost detective.”

For extra Kim So Yeon

“Prosecutor Princess” (2010)

Kim So Yeon performs Ma Hye Ri, a naïve, fresh-out-of-the-gates prosecutor who pays extra consideration to her wardrobe than her work. She’s very clever, however can’t be bothered utilizing her smarts and is simply working as a prosecutor to placate her dad. So when this spoilt Ma Hye Ri finally grows up and blossoms into her full potential (whereas nonetheless trying further modern), it’s a stupendous sight to behold. The characters are so absolutely drawn out that they’re simple to narrate to and love, and also you’ll shortly end up falling in love with this model of Kim So Yeon.

“Two Weeks” (2013)

“Two Weeks” is a sophisticated, tightly-written action-thriller with a powerful solid that was sadly overshadowed by the vastly standard “Grasp’s Solar” throughout its preliminary run. The drama stars Lee Joon Gi as Jang Tae San, a former gangster whose previous comes crashing by way of his door, across the identical time he realizes he has a daughter with leukemia. Hunted by each the cops and the unhealthy guys, he goes on the run in hopes to outlive the 2 weeks till his daughter’s surgical procedure. Kim So Yeon performs Park Jae Kyung, a prosecutor who’s satisfied of Tae San’s innocence and helps to clear his identify.

Here’s a behind-the-scenes have a look at Kim So Yeon and Lee Joon Gi on the set of “Two Weeks”:

For extra Eugene

“Baker King, Kim Tak Goo” (2010)

This ratings-beast of a drama was so big throughout its time, it propelled its lead actors into family names. Eugene performs Shin Yoo Kyung, the childhood greatest buddy and love curiosity to the titular Kim Tak Goo (Yoon Shi Yoon). The story follows Kim Tak Goo as he strives to develop into one of the best baker within the nation, but it surely’s no simple feat as he has to consistently take care of an endless parade of secrets and techniques, household drama, and makjang twists.

“A Hundred 12 months Legacy” (2013)

First off, be forewarned that it is a 50-episode drama (makjang actually), and it options a mother-in-law so vindictive, you could be inclined to sic Cheon Website positioning Jin on her or vice versa. The “legacy” talked about within the title refers to a noodle enterprise that’s been in Min Chae Gained’s (Eugene) household for 3 generations. After lastly having sufficient of her wealthy however spineless husband and his screwed-up household, she decides to divorce him and return to her roots, specializing in increasing stated noodle enterprise. She reaches out for assist and comes throughout Lee Se Yoon (Lee Jung Jin).

For extra Uhm Ki Joon

“Defendant” (2017)

“Defendant” is an outstanding watch and numerous it’s to do with the 2 main males, Ji Sung and Uhm Ki Joon, who completely act their pants off. Ji Sung performs a seasoned prosecutor who’s framed for the homicide of his spouse and daughter, and thus tries to interrupt out of jail to seek out the actual perpetrator. Uhm Ki Joon performs an identical twins Cha Solar Ho and Cha Min Ho, certainly one of whom is decidedly extra unhinged than the opposite. The way in which Uhm Ki Joon switches between these two characters, whereas going toe-to-toe with Ji Sung acting-wise, leaves an enduring impression on us viewers.

“I Am Not a Robotic” (2018)

In comparison with “The Penthouse” and “Defendant,” Uhm Ki Joon’s position in “I Am Not a Robotic” is so tame it virtually belongs in a Disney film. Right here, he performs Hong Baek Gyun, a robotics knowledgeable who creates an A.I. within the picture of his ex-girlfriend Jo Ji Ah (Chae Soo Bin). He sells the A.I. to Kim Min Kyu (Yoo Seung Ho), who has a extreme allergy to human contact. Nonetheless, on the day of the supply, the robotic malfunctions so Baek Gyun recruits his ex-girlfriend to faux to be the robotic. Okay, so possibly he’s not that squeaky clear.

If you’d like extra dramas that’ll have your blood boiling:

There’s one thing simply so deliciously entertaining about watching dramas like “The Penthouse,” as a result of the storyline is all the time filled with twists and full of characters you’ll be able to love and love-to-hate. Moderately than mentioning the plain decisions like “SKY Fortress” or “VIP,” listed here are two different dramas with storylines or characters that’ll drive up your blood stress:

“Lady of Dignity” (2017)

Like “The Penthouse,” “Lady of Dignity” offers with the elite and the power-hungry, however is extra targeted on the lives of the 2 central ladies. There are tons of affairs, hypocrites, and morally compromised characters that elevate your blood stress to new heights, although there are additionally loads of lighter moments to chop by way of all the strain. The 2 ladies — one doing no matter it takes to achieve the highest and the opposite who comes crashing down from the highest — are such nuanced and vivid characters, because of the top-notch performances by Kim Hee Solar and Kim Solar Ah.

“A Little Reunion” (C-drama) (2019)

“A Little Reunion” is among the most talked about C-dramas from 2019, largely due to the way it took on many darker topics similar to psychological well being and sexual harassment. One main plotline is about highschool seniors prepping to face the all-important school entrance examination and all of the stress that comes with it. And while you see the lengths the overbearing moms go to to verify their kids excel within the examination, you’ll really feel each angered and heartbroken for these suppressed kids who finally develop into psychologically broken from all that stress. That’s to not say this drama is all darkish, as a result of it’s extra heartfelt and thought-provoking than something, and can make sure to ship you on a rollercoaster of feelings.

If you’re in search of a bit therapeutic and soothing:

After watching dramas that make you completely furious from all of the despicableness the characters are as much as, I’m positive we may all do with a bit palate cleaning. In spite of everything, we have to decrease our blood stress earlier than issues go horribly flawed, proper? So listed here are some dramas that’ll soothe your soul:

“Reply 1988” (2015)

This final entry within the “Reply” collection is extra family-centered than the earlier two, with the supportive, loving, and down-to-earth household unit being a stark distinction to sure households in “The Penthouse.” “Reply 1988,” starring Park Bo Gum, Lady’s Day’s Hyeri, and Go Kyung Pyo, is only a healthful, therapeutic present that’s basked in heat and coronary heart. Because it’s set in 1988, there’s a sure nostalgia issue that’ll tickle the hearts of people who lived in that period; however even should you had been born final 12 months, the sweetness of friendships and struggles of rising up can be simply as relatable.

“Mystic Pop-Up Bar” (2020)

One of many extra neglected gems of 2020, “Mystic Pop-Up Bar” is a few lady, Weol Ju (Hwang Jung Eum), who’s tasked with fixing the grudges of souls as penance for a previous sin. Someplace alongside the best way, she meets Chief Gwi (Choi Gained Younger) and Han Kang Bae (BTOB’s Yook Sungjae), and the trio type an unlikely friendship that transitions to a familial bond. There’s loads of hilarious missteps whereas they attempt to remedy issues for these souls and that levity helps us by way of the extra uncomfortable topics. General, it’s a vibrant, humor-heavy, feel-good story with a trio of endearing characters that will give you a way of closure and contentment every time they assist one other soul.

“Operating Man” (Episode 530-531)

What supplies higher therapeutic than watching a spread present that’ll make you snigger out loud? The trio of girls from “The Penthouse,” together with Ha Do Kwon (the music instructor) head to “Operating Man” for a go to that’ll have you ever rolling on the ground with laughter because of their OG quirky, awkward, and uncoordinated selves. Their true personalities are such stark contrasts to their on-screen characters and it’s a complete pleasure to have the ability to get to know the actors behind the characters a bit higher.

Are you already counting right down to season two? And which character on “The Penthouse” is your most love-to-hate character? Share your ideas with fellow Soompiers down within the feedback beneath.

Belinda_C thinks the actresses had been hilarious on “Operating Man”! Talk dramas, SEVENTEEN, and Shinhwa together with her on Twitter!

All-time favourite: “Kill Me Heal Me,” “Defendant,” “Resort Del Luna”

Trying ahead to: “Metropolis Couple’s Means of Love” starring Ji Chang Wook and Kim Ji Gained