Mission employment will start in UP, target to employ 50 lakh youth, learn Yogi government’s plan

Mission Rojgar in Uttar Pradesh: There is good news for the youth of Uttar Pradesh. Yogi government is going to start the Mission Rojgar by giving jobs and employment to the youth as a campaign. The Chief Minister has set a target of employing 50 lakh youth in the state from November 2020 to March 2021. This service plan will be different from MNREGA. In this, the process of appointing vacant posts in government departments, councils, corporations will be completed, new opportunities for private sector or self-employment will also be created through government efforts. Mission employment action plan is ready. After Diwali, the Chief Minister will make its formal debut. Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari discussed and finalized the Mission Employment Action Plan with high officials of the government level.

The Chief Secretary said that, "In a coordinated manner through the Mission Employment, various departments, organizations, voluntary organizations, corporation councils, boards and various local bodies of the State Government have created more and more self-employment opportunities in the state. Go campaign to go. "

It is going to start under the direction of the Chief Minister, this is a top priority of the Mahabhiyan government. Now every financial year, the goal of creating department-wise employment will be fixed. By the end of the current financial year, 50 lakh youth will be enabled through employment, self-employment, skill training.

Under Mission Employment, an Employment Help Desk will be created in the office of each department, organization or authority. The help desk will give information to the youth who want to get the benefit of the employment programs related to that department. Departments whose employment, self-employment and skill training schemes are being run online, they will be motivated for online registration through these employment help desks.

Database of employment and employment will now be ready in the state. In this regard, an app and portal is also being developed by the Directorate of Training and Employment. Data related to employment will be updated on a fortnightly basis on the portal. For this, all the Directorate Corporation Board Commission etc. under the administrative departments will nominate a nodal officer for their department. The entire program campaign of Mission Employment will be conducted by the Commissioner of Industrial Development. A high level committee headed by the Chief Secretary will monitor the campaign monthly. At the same time, in every district, there will be a committee under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate who will prepare an action plan at the district level for self-employment. Not only will the employment fairs be organized by the Directorate of Training and Employment in collaboration with private industries, disposal of pending recruitment cases will also be done.