Mission Impossible 7, A Quiet Place 2 and more coming to Paramount + 45 days after its theatrical release

February 26, 2021
Paramount +, the renowned streaming service, formerly known as CBS All Access, which encompasses all ViacomCBS networks and brands, is announcing the arrival of multiple major films to its catalog. And we’re talking big-budget movies that will be released in theaters first.

Variety and Deadline report that Mission Impossible 7, A Quiet Place 2 and the PAW Patrol movie are scheduled to premiere on Paramount + just 45 days after their theatrical debut, with Variety noted that “Paramount will aim for 30 days for most titles and 45 days for the most powerful.”.

Additionally, a new Beavis and Butthead movie, a Workaholics movie with the original cast, a new Paranormal Activity movie, and a new Animal Graveyard movie will all forget their theatrical release and will be released exclusively on Paramount +.

The Hollywood Reporter also claims that James Bond: No Time to Die will also end up coming to Paramount Plus thanks to a new deal between Paramount and MGM.

The news was announced at the ViacomCBS investor call on Wednesday. Paramount Plus, which will launch on March 4, will serve as Viacom’s competitor for streaming giants like Netflix, Amazon and HBO Max. And right now we know that, in its library, more than 2,500 films will be offered.

On the other hand, and according to The Hollywood Reporter, details about the new Paranormal Activity movie are scant, but the upcoming Animal Graveyard movie will serve as the origin story for Stephen King’s horror franchise.

And topping Paramount Plus’ comedy offerings is a new Beavis and Butthead movie, which will feature original series creator Mike Judge. In that genre we will also have The Weekly Show With Trevor Noah, Inside Amy Schumer, a new Workaholics movie and a new Reno 911 special called Reno 911: The Hunt for QAnon.

<h2>Top Gun: Maverick</h2> <p> <strong>Release Date:</strong> July 2 (US), July 8 (UK), July 1 (AU)</p> <p> Tron: Legacy and Oblivion’s Joseph Kosinski directs this decades-later Top Gun sequel, which stars Tom Cruise reprising his role as Pete ” class=”image screenshot” maverick=”” src=”https://sm.ign.com/ign_es/screenshot/h/h2top-gun-/h2top-gun-maverickh2brstrongrelease-datestrong-july-2-us-jul_zvef.jpg”/></figure> <p>Before COVID-19, the norm was for films to be shown in theaters for a minimum of 90 days before being available elsewhere. However, Paramount is following the example of Warner Bros. and Universal so that their films reach their home audiences sooner. Warner Bros. will release its entire 2021 movie lineup on HBO Max on the same day they are released in theaters, while Universal Pictures will sell movies digitally for a premium price after 17 days in theaters.</p> <p>For its part, A Quiet Place 2 is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 17, 2021, while Mission Impossible 7 is targeting November 17, 2021, although both have been subject to delays in the past.</p> <p>Also featured as part of ViacomCBS Investor Day, a Frasier revival is heading to Paramount Plus. Also, we have learned that the Halo-based series (from Showtime) will premiere on Paramount + rather than on the premium cable network. And lastly, you should know that Nickelodeon is expanding the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise with a new animated film and a dedicated production studio.</p> </p></div> <div class= Tags

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

