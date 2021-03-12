Mission Impossible 7 adds Rob Delaney and Cary Elwes to its cast

Mission Impossible 7 continues to grow in its cast.

Director Christopher McQuarrie has announced several additions to the Tom Cruise film through his Instagram account. Cary Elwes, Rob Dalaney, Indira Varma, Charles Parnell and Mark Gatiss join the cast of the film, which began production last year and continues today.

Paramount Pictores has also confirmed that Greg Tarzan Davis, who will also be in the sequel to Top Gun with Cruise, is the next to join the cast.

The six actors make up with those already present an impressive ensemble between veterans and new arrivals. Along with Cruise, Rebecca Fergusson, Vanessa Kirby, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny will reprise their roles from previous installments. Pom Klementieff, Hayley Atwell, and Shea Whigham debut in the franchise alongside Esai Morales, who will play the villain (originally intended for Nicholas Hoult).

Few details have been given about the roles of the actors: on McQuarrie’s Instagram account we have seen Varma, Gatiss, Elwes and Parnell dressed formally. Delaney’s photo shows the actor in a military uniform and a strange “Welcome to the Community” sign.

Elwes is known for his role in The Princess Bride and The Crazy, Crazy Adventures of Robin Hood. He is a comedy actor, and has just participated in the Tom & Jerry animated / live-action hybrid film. Indira Varma has been, for her part, a recurring member of the Game of Thrones cast and will be part of the Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney +. McQuarrie’s ad shows a mixed gathering of actors who wouldn’t appear in projects together normally. It’s going to be interesting to see how the director brings everyone’s personalities together in an action spy movie like Mission Impossible.

The seventh and eighth installments were to be shot at the same time, but that has led to problems facing the pandemic. Both Cruise and McQuarrie know that they will be in the eighth. Meanwhile, we have until October (in principle) to see how things turn out.