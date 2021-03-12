Mission: Impossible 7: Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Rob Delaney Join Cast

The forged for “Mission: Impossible 7” simply received a complete lot larger. Director Christopher McQuarrie introduced on Thursday through Instagram that actors Cary Elwes (“Stranger Issues”), Indira Varma (“Sport of Thrones”), Rob Delaney (“Disaster”), Charles Parnell (“The Final Ship”) and Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”) have joined the Tom Cruise spy thriller, which has been filming by way of 2020 and 2021 amid the pandemic.

Individually, Paramount Footage additionally confirmed that Greg Tarzan Davis (“High Gun: Maverick”) will even star within the movie.

The actors be part of an already hefty ensemble, together with returning stars Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Angela Bassett and Henry Czerny, in addition to newcomers Pom Klementieff (“Guardians of the Galaxy”), Hayley Atwell (“Captain America: The First Avenger”), Shea Whigham (“Perry Mason”) and Esai Morales (“Titans”) — who changed Nicholas Hoult final yr because the movie’s villain when “M:I-7” needed to shut down as a result of pandemic.

The character of the roles for the brand new forged isn’t clear, however in pictures McQuarrie posted to Instagram, Delaney will be seen sporting a navy uniform, and Elwes’ picture consists of the cryptic caption “Welcome to The Neighborhood.” McQuarrie’s captions for every picture additionally embrace the hashtag “#MI7MI8,” suggesting that the actors will reprise their roles within the eighth “Mission: Impossible” film, however a rep for Paramount would solely verify the actors’ involvement in “M:I-7.”

The seventh and eighth “Mission: Impossible” films had been speculated to movie back-to-back, however Cruise’s promotional duties for “High Gun: Maverick,” which the pandemic pushed from its 2020 launch to July 2, 2021, scuttled these plans. “M:I-7” and “M:I-8” are nonetheless set to debut in Nov. 2021 and Nov. 2022, respectively.

In December, Cruise made worldwide headlines when audio of him yelling at “Mission: Impossible 7” crew members for breaking COVID-19 manufacturing protocols leaked to The Solar.