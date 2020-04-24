Mission: Impossible Actor Had A Really Good Reason For Not Wanting To Star In Lord Of The Rings

Dougray Scott is obvious with NME that he was by no means particularly provided the position, so even when he had been keen, there isn’t any assure we’d have seen a really totally different Aragorn, but it surely’s nonetheless fascinating to ponder. In the event that they needed Scott to fly to New Zealand to fulfill with Peter Jackson then he will need to have had a legit shot on the position. If he’d taken that assembly he might have been provided the position of Aragorn, and possibly if he had, the concept of spending two years in New Zealand may not have sounded so loopy.