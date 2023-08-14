Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning, Part 1 Earns More Than $500 Million Around The World:

Last weekend, the global box office total for “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One” was $493 million, which was close to the $500 million mark.

Now, the most recent movie in the series starring Tom Cruise has reached that point, yet the fact that it takes a week to do so is not a good sign.

According to Deadline, the world total will be $522,4 million by Sunday. Of that amount, $159.55 million will come from ticket sales in the United States.

It Took Over A Month For The Movie To Earn 500 Million:

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One has made more than $500 million at screens around the world in just over a month.

This weekend was Dead Reckoning Part One’s fifth, and it dropped by only 29%. It made $4.5 million in the United States and $20 million in other countries.

Overseas Territories Gave MI 7 $362 Million:

The movie has made just under $160 million within North America as well as another $362 million in other countries, for a total of $522 million around the world.

With this, Dead Reckoning Part One was close to making more money than Mission: Impossible 2, which has made $546 million worldwide so far. However, with inflation, this number would be much higher by 2023.

Mission: Impossible Fallout Was The Best Movie In The Series, And It Made $791 Million Around The World:

But it’s not likely to do better than or even as well as the three most recent movies in this long-running spy series.

Mission: Impossible: Ghost Protocol earned $694 million worldwide within 2011, Mission: Impossible: Rogue Nation earned $688 million worldwide in 2015, and Mission: Impossible: Fallout earned $791 million worldwide in 2018, which was the most money any Mission: Impossible movie has ever made.

“Dead Reckoning” is in its fifth weekend. The last movie within the series, “Mission: Impossible Fallout,” made more than $500 million in its fourth weekend, which was important because it came out in China before that.

The Chinese box office brought in an extra $181 million for “Fallout,” bringing the worldwide total to $791.1 million through the time the movie was over.

MI 7 Is Moving Slower Than Not Only “Fallout,” But Additionally “Rogue Nation” As Well As “Ghost Protocol”:

“Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One,” on the other hand, has been in theaters for weeks in all of the world’s big cities, but it’s not getting much attention. Domestically, it is not only behind “Fallout,” but also behind “Rogue Nation” as well as “Ghost Protocol.”

For most movies, making $500 million internationally, no matter how long it took to make it there, would be a big win.

But after repeated delays and COVID-19 shooting standards were added to the huge price expected of a “Mission: Impossible” movie, “Dead Reckoning” allegedly cost $291 million to produce before marketing and distribution costs.

MI 7 Costs $291 If You Don’t Count The Costs Of Marketing And Distribution:

That means its break-even point is well above $500 million, somewhere between $650 million and $800 million, and it’s likely to fall far short of that goal right now.

Still, none of these movies cost as much as Dead Reckoning Part One. This includes the first Mission: Impossible as well as Mission: Impossible III, both of which were previously surpassed.

To Be Profitable, It Needs To Bring In Around $600 Million Around The World:

The movie’s price went up to almost $300 million, mostly because of the pandemic. This means that it needs to make around $600 million global just to break even.

As a general rule, a movie of this size requires to make twice as much money as it cost to make in order to start making money.

The Movie Top Gun: Maverick, Which Came Out In 2022, Made Almost $1.5 Billion Around The World:

The movie didn’t do as well as expected, which is especially surprising because Tom Cruise seemed unbeatable last year when he made the record-breaking Top Gun: Maverick, which made nearly $1.5 billion worldwide.

Sadly for Dead Reckoning Part One, it came out just 10 days before “Barbenheimer,” which caused its second weekend sales to drop by 65% and never fully recover.

Also, all of the movie’s IMAX screens were taken over by Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. Recently, it was said that IMAX tried to get Paramount to move the movie but failed.

Rotten Tomatoes Gives MI 7 One The Second Best Score Of All The Movies In The Series:

It’s clear by now that the best reason “Barbenheimer” didn’t do as well as it could have was that the reviews were so good. In fact, Rotten Tomatoes gives Dead Reckoning Part One the second best score of all the movies in the series.

Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is set to come out next year, will now be the focus of everyone’s attention.

It could be delayed because it isn’t finished yet, and shooting probably won’t start up again soon because of the current WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Here is where you can watch our conversation with director Christopher McQuarrie. For more news, keep reading Collider.