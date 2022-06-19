“Mission impossible”: the spectacular point that two Argentines starred in the paddle circuit

The point of the Argentines Federico Chiostri and Gonzalo Alfonso

The Argentines are the great animators of the different world padel circuits. This weekend, those who stood out with spectacular action were Federico Chiostri y Gonzalo Alfonso at the APT Hungarian Open taking place in Budapest.

“It seemed like an impossible mission to save this point”, wrote the official account of the circuit to share the maneuver that surprised more than one. Alfonso started the point with his serve against another of the Argentine duos in the APT made up of Leonel Aguirre y Adrian Allemandi.

After a return from their rivals, a high ball found Chiostri and Alfonso going for the shot. Although Gonzalo was able to hit the ball, his teammate fell and he had his back to the play. On his feet, Alfonso came to lift Allemandi’s return. Aguirre tried to change the side of the game, but Chistori quickly got up, ran and dove to return it.

A new ball against the wall that forced Alfonso to arrive with just enough left Allemandi with a clean shot, but Chiostri appeared on the scene again to run from side to side and take her off the field.

At that time, the match was 6-1 in the first set for Chiostri-Alfonso and their rivals were ahead 6-5 in the second set that had just started their 12th game. “But what have we seen?” The official account of the tournament was asked after sharing the viral play.

It was not just a point, because this duo also ended up taking the victory with a 7-6 set and the passage to the semifinal. However, in that defining instance they were not so lucky against the Argentines Maximilian Sanchez y John Ignatius De Pascual: they could not finish the match due to an injury to Chiostriwho hit the fence hard when he tried to leave the field to follow a ball.

“Hopefully you will recover very soon. He is currently undergoing medical tests to assess the extent of the injury to his left arm.”, reported the official account.

It should be noted that this Argentine couple is third in the APT ranking behind the Argentines Franco Dal Bianco-Maximiliano Arce and the duo composed of Argentine Pablo Barrera and Italian Andrés Britos.

