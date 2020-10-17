‘Mission Shakti’ begins, CM Yogi said – no place in UP for those who put a bad eye on daughters

Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has started the ‘Mission Shakti’ campaign on Saturday from Balrampur. CM Yogi said that the state government is committed to ensuring respect and safety of every daughter and every woman, as well as their self-reliance. Also Read – Bike riding miscreants shot BJP leader in Firozabad, death in hospital, villagers jammed traffic

CM Yogi said, “For those who try to harm female dignity and self-respect, they will take a bad look at daughters, there is no place on the soil of Uttar Pradesh. These people are a stigma for a civilized society. The Uttar Pradesh government will deal with such criminals with full rigor. Their plight is fixed. ” Also Read – UP Govt government employees will get special festival package on the lines of the center, Rs 10 thousand advance

UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath said, to pay tribute to the victim of a very unfortunate incident, I decided to kick-off the Mission Shakti Abhiyan from Balrampur and I am very happy to start this program. Mission Shakti aims to guarantee security and respect for every woman in the state. Also Read – Kerala Gold smuggling case: BJP seeks Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s resignation

Let me tell you that a Dalit woman died after being raped by two people in Balrampur a few days ago. According to police, the 22-year-old woman was raped by two men. The woman used to work in a private company and went home on September 29 in a critical condition. The police arrested two accused Shahid and Sahil on the complaint of their relatives.

There will be a separate room now for women complainants in 1535 police stations across the state, where a female police constable will attend them & there will be urgent action on their complaint. Culprits of crimes against women will be punished swiftly: UP CM Yogi Aditya Nath https://t.co/dRaXRQY5zH pic.twitter.com/IH85pHf1M7 – ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

Giving the form of a campaign for the safety, honor and self-reliance of women, daughters and children, on Saturday, Chief Minister Shri Ganesh was doing statewide ‘Mission Shakti’ from Balrampur district.

CM Yogi said- There will now be a separate room for women complainants in 1535 police stations across the state, where a woman police constable will register their presence and their complaint will be taken immediately. Criminals against women will be punished faster

Inaugurating this campaign which runs from Sharadiya Navratri to Basantik Navratra, Yogi said, “Woman is a symbol of ‘Shakti’. In our Sanatan tradition, the woman is revered, venerable. The ritual of Navratri is a sign of this. There is a need to make the new generation the carrier of the tradition of our eternal culture in the changing times, in them, spread respect, security and self-reliance towards the woman. ‘Mission Shakti’ is an effort in this direction. “

Emphasizing the safety and respect of women and daughters starting at home, Yogi said that there is no difference between son and daughter, murder of daughters and child marriage in the womb should be publicly condemned and save daughter-teach daughter Through the efforts like Chief Minister Kanya Sumangala Yojana, Chief Minister Collective Marriage Scheme, the Central and State Government is firmly committed to the upliftment of daughters. The Chief Minister said that you should complain about violence or crime against you, all the options like 1090, 1070, 189, 112 are available in front of you all the time.

Referring to the unfortunate incident with the girl child in Balrampur recently, the Chief Minister said that ‘Mission Shakti’ is a tribute to that girl. In the first phase of the state-wide ‘Mission Shakti’, a public awareness program will be launched, ensuring the safety and respect of women, daughters and children. In the second phase, counseling will be done under the ‘Operation Shakti’. Even after this, if there is no improvement, then the mass boycott of such anti-social elements will be done with public cooperation. Their picture will be placed at the intersections.

CM said that under the campaign, the state government will honor the institutions, groups and individuals who work in the interest of women. This time Ramlila’s platform and Durga pandal will also be a message of women empowerment, 100 role model women will be selected from every district.

The Chief Minister said that the prosecution proceedings for women related crimes will be done with complete preparation and their hearing will be conducted in the fast track court as per the requirement for justice at the earliest. He said that in view of the convenience and sensitivity of women, women help desks will be set up in all police stations and tehsils of the state. Employees posted here will also be women.