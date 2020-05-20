Mister Thoughts: 9 Things We Know About The Shazam Villain

Whereas the way forward for the bigger DC Prolonged Universe has quite a lot of massive query marks, one beacon shining vibrant proper now within the franchise is Shazam! Whereas the 2019 solo movie didn’t precisely grow to be a field workplace phenomenon like Marvel Girl or Aquaman, it’s positively among the finest superhero origin motion pictures in recent times, and it has followers excited for what’s to come back from Shazam! 2 – which is at the moment scheduled for launch in November 2022. That in thoughts, now might be a very good time to get used to the title Mister Thoughts, because it seems to be just like the character is being arrange as a main antagonist within the sequel.