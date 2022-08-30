MIT researchers developed a home use test to predict immunity to COVID

“Easy access to this type of testing could help people determine what precautions they should take against a COVID infection” (REUTERS / Given Ruvic)

While a large part of the world’s population acquires some degree of immune protection against COVID-19, either through vaccination, infection or a combination of both, scientists are still trying to define how great each person’s protection is.

In this sense, MIT researchers have developed an easy-to-use test that can answer those questions. Their test, which uses the same type of lateral flow technology as most rapid tests for antigens, measures the level of neutralizing antibodies that target the SARS-CoV-2 virus in a blood sample.

“The easy access This type of testing could help people determine what precautions they should take against a COVID infection, such as receive an additional booster shot” , the researchers indicated in the paper they just published in Cell. They have already applied for a patent on their discovery and now hope to partner with a diagnostics company that could make the devices and gain FDA approval. Specialists suggest that the test is designed to replace several viral spike proteins, allowing it to be modified to detect immunity against any current or future variants of SARS-CoV-2 .

They have already applied for a patent on their discovery and now hope to partner with a diagnostic company that could make the devices and gain FDA approval.

Puy Lee, attending physician at Dana-Farber Children’s Cancer and Blood Center/Bostonis the lead author of the study, accompanied by Guinevere Connelly, a former Koch Institute fellow and now a doctoral student at Duke University, and Orville Kirkland, a Koch Institute fellow, and Hojun Li, a specialist at the same institute and belonging to the Division of Hematology/Oncology, Boston Children’s Hospital, Boston.

Precisely Li, who joined the Koch Institute in the fall of 2019, studies the development of blood cells and how they become cancerous. When SARS-CoV-2 appeared, she started thinking about ways to fight the pandemic. Many other researchers were already working on diagnostic tests for infections, so she turned her attention to developing a test that would show how immune a person is against COVID-19.

Currently, the standard approach to measuring immunity is to mix a blood sample with live virus and measure the amount of virus-killed cells in the sample.. This procedure is too risky to be performed in most laboratories, so the most widely used approaches involve non-infectious modified pseudovirus particles or rely on a test called ELISA (enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay) that can detect antibodies that neutralize a viral protein.

Many other researchers were already working on diagnostic tests for infections, so he turned his attention to developing a test that would show how immune a person is against COVID-19 (REUTERS/Kathleen Flynn)

However, these approaches still require trained staff work in a laboratory with specialized equipment, so they are not practical in a doctor’s office for immediate results. Lee wanted to come up with something that could be easily used by a health care provider or even by individuals. In the home. Inspired by home pregnancy tests, which are based on a type of test called lateral flow.

These tests generally consist of paper strips with test lines that bind to a specific target molecule if it is present in the sample. This technology is the basis for most rapid home tests for COVID-19. Lee had no experience with this type of test, so he turned to two MIT professors with experience developing lateral flow diagnostics: Hadley Sykes, associate professor of chemical engineering, and Sangeeta Bhatia, John and Dorothy. Wilson, professor of medical sciences and technology, as well as electrical and computer engineering, a member of the Koch Institute.

With his help, his lab has developed a device that can detect the presence of antibodies that prevent the receptor-binding domain from (RBD) del SARS-CoV-2 join ACE2, the human receptor that the virus uses to infect cells. The first step of the test is to mix human blood samples with the viral protein RBD, which has been tagged with tiny gold particles that can be visualized by adhering them to a strip of paper. After the time required for the antibodies in the sample to interact with the viral protein, a few drops of the sample are placed on the test strip with two lines. One of them attracts free viral RBD proteins and the other any RBD captured by neutralizing antibodies. A strong signal in the second line indicates a high level of neutralizing antibodies in the sample. There is also a control line that detects free particles, confirming that the solution is flowing through the entire strip.

Lee had no experience with this type of test, so he turned to two MIT professors with experience developing lateral flow diagnostics (EFE/ André Coelho)



Along with the test cartridge, which contains a paper test stripthe kit also includes a finger prick lancet which can be used to obtain a small blood sample, less than 10 microliters. This is then mixed with the reagents needed for the test. after a few 10 minutesthe sample is placed in the test cartridge and the results are available after another 10 minutes.

The exit can be read in two ways: first, simply by looking at the lines that indicate whether neutralizing antibodies are present or not. Or, the device can be used to more accurately measure antibody levels with a smartphone app that can measure the intensity of each line and calculate the proportion of RBD protein neutralized or infectious . When this ratio is low, it may mean that another booster injection is needed or that the person needs to take extra precautions to prevent infection.

The researchers tested their device on blood samples collected in December 2020 from about 60 people who were infected with SARS-CoV-2 and 30 who were not. They were able to detect neutralizing antibodies in samples from people previously infected with the virus with similar accuracy to existing laboratory tests.

The output can be read in two ways: first, simply by looking at the lines that indicate whether neutralizing antibodies are present or not (Waltraud Grubitzsch/dpa)

They also analyzed 30 serial samples from two people before receiving the COVID-19 mRNA vaccine and at various times after vaccination. Neutralizing antibody levels in the vaccinated people peaked about seven weeks after the first dose and then slowly began to decline. Previous studies on SARS-CoV-2 and other viruses have shown a strong correlation between the amount of neutralizing antibodies circulating in a person’s bloodstream and the likelihood of infection.

“This test can be easily adapted to different variants of SARS-CoV-2 by replacing the RBD-specific reagent of the variant of interest,” Li concluded.

KEEP READING

COVID test: is the saliva test or the nose swab more reliable?

Rapid test for the detection of COVID-19 in 15 minutes: why it can be key for emergency services

How is the rapid test that detects patients with COVID-19 presented by the Ministry of Health