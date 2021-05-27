Mitali Mayekar (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Mitali Mayekar (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Start, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Mitali Mayekar is a Marathi tv actress. She debuted on tv with Zee Yuva serial. Her first Bollywood debut used to be with Irffan khan’s Billu in 2009. She additionally seemed in more than a few Tamil motion pictures like Urfi, Yaari Dosti and Marathi tv serials like Bhagyalaxmi, Tu Manjha Sangti, Ladachi Mi Lek Ga, Unch Maza Zoka and so on. She were given golden elephant award for easiest kid actor at Kids’s Global Movie Competition in 2008, were given award as Absolute best Actress at Purushottam Karandak in 2014 and Absolute best Actress award at Indian Nationwide Theatre in 2014.

Mitali Mayekar used to be born on 11 September in 1996 in Mumbai to Uday Mayekar and Sujata Mayekar. She grew up in a center magnificence circle of relatives in Mumbai and attended Balmohan Vidyamandir, Mumbai. She graduated in Bachelor in Mass Media from Ramnarain Ruia Faculty, Matunga. Mitali advanced pastime in performing when she used to be 9 years outdated and attended Vidya Patwardhan’s Performing Workshop in class.

Bio

Actual Identify Mitali Mayekar Nickname Mitali Occupation Actress Date of Start 11 September 1996 Age (as in 2021) 25 Years Start Position Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Nationality Indian House The city Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sujata Mayekar
Father : Uday Mayekar
Sister : No longer To be had
Brother : No longer To be had
Husband : Siddharth Chandekar ​(m. 2021-Provide)

Father : Uday Mayekar

Sister : No longer To be had

Brother : No longer To be had

Husband : Siddharth Chandekar ​(m. 2021-Provide)

Faith Hinduism Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Mitali began her occupation via taking part in Sayali in Zee Yuva’s TV display Brisker’s and did a global brief movie Crossings. Previous to this, Mitali additionally labored in Zee Marathi’s fashionable TV display Asambhav as kid artist in 2008. She debuted in Bollywood in Priyadrashani’s Billu in 2009 and performed position of ‘Gunja’.

In 2009, she shared display screen with Bhargavi Chirmule and Sai Tamhankar as Malvika in Zee Marathi’s TV display Anubandh, directed via Jalindar Kumbhar. She additionally seemed in Unch Maza Zoka in 2011 as Ahilya.

In the meantime she began finding out at BMM collage and did theatre for three years and likewise did many one act performs and theater competitions. Mitali debuted in Marathi flim business in 2015 with movie Urfi. She additionally starred in Marathi flim Yarri dosti in 2016. She participated in Marathi Truth Display referred to as Maharashtracha Favourite Dancer and reached to the semi finals.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Balmohan Vidyamandir, Mumbai, Maharashtra Faculty Ramnarain Ruia Independent Faculty, Mumbai, Maharashtra Tutorial Qualification Graduate Debut Movie : Billu (2009)



Tv : Asambhav (2008) Awards No longer To be had

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 57 Kg Determine Size 34-28-34 Eye Color Black Hair Color Black Leisure pursuits Travelling and Making a song

Non-public Existence

She were given married to Siddharth Chandekar on January 24, 2021.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Siddharth Chandekar (Actor)

Marriage Date 24 January 2021 Controversies None Wage (approx) No longer To be had Web Price No longer To be had

Social Media Presence

Mitali Mayekar used to be born and taken up in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

She has 6 tattoos on her frame which stand for various ideals and particular issues in her existence.

In 2019 she seemed in Marathi internet sequence Intercourse, medication and theater as lead feminine actress Rewa.

She additionally participated and acted in numerous Ekankika and Natak competitions and gained many awards.

Mitali may be an enormous fan of Harry Potter.

She loves paying attention to tune and is massive fan of Taylor Swift.

She is an animal lover & nature communicator.

When you have extra information about Mitali Mayekar. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside a hour.

