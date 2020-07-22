Mitch Slater Lifeless: The Concert Industry Trailblazer Was 59

Mitch Slater, a trailblazer of the live performance promotion enterprise, died on July 21 following an prolonged sickness. He was 59.

His brother, former Capitol Information CEO Andy Slater, commented:

“To most individuals he was one of many architects of the fashionable live performance period, however to me he was my child brother. When he began in music, I stated in the event you’re half nearly as good at enterprise as you might be as a brother, you’ll be a terrific success. He far exceeded that mark. … Our father taught us that our phrase needed to be honored. Anybody who knew Mitch, knew that he lived by that. … Our bond was as robust because it will get. A bit of me is gone. A bit of anybody who knew him is gone. Relaxation In Peace, little brother.”

Slater was partnered with Ron Delsener in Delsener/Slater Presents, which was based in 1988 and went on to turn out to be probably the most profitable unbiased promotion outfits within the northeast and past. The firm was acquired by SFX Leisure in 1996, and later by Metropolitan Leisure Group. Previous to becoming a member of Delsener, Slater was director of reserving at Madison Sq. Backyard.

Delsener shared a photograph of himself with Slater upon studying of his buddy’s dying:

Slater joined SFX Leisure the place he held the place of govt vp and labored straight with the late SFX head Robert Sillerman. Later rebranded CKX, the corporate went on to accumulate the Elvis Presley and Muhammad Ali estates together with 19 Leisure, which had an possession within the “American Idol” franchise in addition to “So You Suppose You’ll be able to Dance.”

Amongst his philanthropic efforts, Slater was a longtime board member of LIFEbeat, a music trade nonprofit targeted on sexual well being that was launched within the wake of the AIDS epidemic. He served as board president from 1999 to 2012. Slater’s identify will also be discovered at Muhlenberg Faculty, the place the Slater Household Scholarship is awarded yearly to a qualifying pupil in monetary want.

Slater was an avid Mets fan and in lieu of flowers, donations could be made in his honor to Yard Sports activities Cares.

He’s survived by his spouse Pamela Slater and daughters Lana, Amelia, Julia, brother Andrew and mom Rita.