Mitchel Musso, A Star Of Hannah Montana, Was Arrested For Being Drunk In Public:

Star of “Hannah Montana” Mitchel Musso is in more trouble with the law. The singer, who was in the Disney show with Miley Cyrus, was caught in Texas upon Saturday and charged with being drunk in public and theft.

The Dallas Morning News said that at 7:15 p.m. on Saturday, cops in Rockwall, Texas, which is roughly twenty-three miles northeast of downtown Dallas, went to a fight at a nearby hotel.

An onlooker told police officers that a person who seemed to be drunk came into the hotel, took a bag of chips, and started eating them. The person reportedly became “verbally abusive,” then left the hotel instead of paying for the snack.

Musso Is Most Famous For Playing Oliver Oken:

Musso Stayed Saturday Night In Jail, And On Sunday, He Paid A $1,000 Bond:

A background check also showed that Musso had several driving tickets that had not been paid. Sources say that Musso spent Saturday night within jail and paid a $1,000 bond on Sunday.

The former Disney Channel star was arrested for driving drunk within Burbank, California, within 2011. The next year, he pleaded not guilty to one count of having a blood alcohol level of over 0.08, E! News reported at the time.

He was put on casual probation for 36 months, told to take drinking education classes, and given a fine. “As an adult, I know from experience that the most effective way to move forward is to step up and take responsibility,” he said within a statement at the time.

Musso played Miley Cyrus’s friend Oliver Oken upon “Hannah Montana” from 2006 to 2011. He also acted in the Disney XD comedy “Pair of Kings” from 2010 to 2012 and led the Disney Channel hidden camera show “Prankstars” within 2011.

Musso Has Also Done The Voice Of A Character In Milo Murphy’s Law:

It stars her real-life father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, and Miley Cyrus, who has gone on to have a great solo career.

Musso has played a character within another Disney show, Milo Murphy’s Law, as well as has been in the movies Sins of Our Youth as well as The Sand since the show ended.

Miley Cyrus and Musso shared the part of Oliver Oken for five years. He also played Jeremy Johnson upon Phineas and Ferb as well as was in shows such as Pair of Kings as well as Prank Stars. He was born within Garland, Texas, and started playing when he was eight years old.