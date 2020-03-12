‘Mixed-ish’ Star Tika Sumpter, Thai Randolph Launch Sugaberry Media Startup for Moms of Color (EXCLUSIVE)

When Tika Sumpter was pregnant along with her daughter 4 years in the past, she was annoyed on the lack of web content material and neighborhood about motherhood for ladies of coloration.

So the star of ABC comedy “Blended-ish” determined to launch her personal media firm to fill the hole.

Actor-producer Sumpter teamed up with media exec Thai Randolph, EVP and GM of Kevin Hart’s Snort Out Loud digital comedy model, to type Sugaberry. The corporate, funded by the 2 co-founders, is first launching a podcast later this month and plans to develop authentic video content material, dwell occasions and an ecommerce enterprise catering to an viewers of brown mothers.

“Black ladies don’t normally get to please in mommyhood, which is why I needed to construct a protected and candy vacation spot for trendy mothers of coloration, regardless of what stage they’re in,” mentioned Sumpter, whose different performing credit embrace movies “Sonic the Hedgehog” and “The Outdated Man and the Gun” in addition to OWN’s “The Haves and Have Nots.”

When Sumpter sought out information throughout her being pregnant again in 2016, she mentioned, “Every little thing was in regards to the dying, doom and destruction about black mothers.”

Black mothers have appreciable buying energy however stay largely underserved and underrepresented in media, Randolph mentioned. “There’s an enormous market alternative right here,” she mentioned. “The commerce and content material initiatives centered on motherhood are sorely missing in range.” African-American shopping for energy jumped from $961 billion in 2010 to an estimated $1.three trillion in 2018, per a examine by the Selig Middle for Financial Progress on the U. of Georgia.

On the commerce entrance, Sugaberry plans to advocate curated merchandise and generate affiliate charges by companions like Amazon. “Our hope is we actually get related to this neighborhood, and that interprets to us creating our personal merchandise,” mentioned Randolph, citing the evolution of companies like Emily Weiss’s Glossier and Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop that began as content material performs earlier than branching into ecommerce.

Sumpter and Randolph employed Blaire Bercy, former head of video technique at HelloGiggles (now half of Meredith), as editor-in-chief and content material strategist for Sugaberry. Time Inc. acquired HelloGiggles, co-founded by Zooey Deschanel, in 2015. At Time Inc., Bercy went on to launch The Fairly, the corporate’s first digital-only magnificence vertical for ladies.

The corporate’s first media providing might be a podcast, “The Suga,” produced in partnership with E.W. Scripps Co.’s Stitcher, slated to premiere March 23. Hosted by Sumpter and Randolph, the weekly dialog collection will discover motherhood from the attitude of notable brown mothers. Featured visitors will embrace Jazmyn Simon (HBO’s “Ballers”), best-selling writer Justina Blakeney and Dr. Imani Walker (Bravo’s “Married to Medication Los Angeles”).

“It’s an area for us to speak in regards to the issues that haven’t been afforded us to speak about,” mentioned Sumpter, together with subjects like intercourse and in vitro fertilization (IVF).

“The Suga” might be accessible on Stitcher in addition to Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and different platforms. Stitcher has lined up an preliminary slate of sponsors for the podcast.

“We’re excited that Tika and Thai have partnered with us to create ‘The Suga,’” Tiffany Sq., government producer of Stitcher authentic programming, mentioned in a press release. “Not solely will listeners get a private glimpse into the lives of these two very dynamic Hollywood creatives, it’s additionally a chance so as to add intentional tales of black and brown motherhood to the podcast area that can resonate, validate and be rooted in pleasure.”

Within the subsequent section of its rollout, Sugaberry’s web site (sugaberry.com) will characteristic authentic reporting, parenting recommendation, and columns from celeb visitor contributors and influencers. Later in 2020, the startup will launch SugaberryTV as a YouTube channel. One of the unique exhibits within the works is “Wine and Dine,” a roundtable dialogue to “deal with taboo subjects,” mentioned Sumpter. It’s like LeBron James’s “The Store” or Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Pink Desk Speak,” however particularly for mothers.

Sumpter and Randolph first met in early 2018 at L.A.’s Soho Home, the place they hatched the early plans for Sugaberry over glasses of Champagne. “The very first thing Thai mentioned was, ‘I’m not concerned with a weblog,’” Sumpter recalled. The objective was to construct a content-driven ecommerce enterprise, constructing neighborhood by authentic storytelling.

Proper now, Sugaberry is self-funding as a result of “I really feel prefer it offers us extra management over what we need to do with out somebody saying, ‘That is going to work, this isn’t going to work,’” mentioned Sumpter. She simply wrapped taking pictures the primary season of “Blended-ish” final week and is specializing in launching Sugaberry within the close to time period.

Sugaberry’s advertising plan is rooted in community-driven phrase of mouth, beginning with Sumpter’s social-media following, Randolph mentioned. “The podcast is essential as a result of we’re centered on constructing a neighborhood,” she mentioned. Previous to becoming a member of Snort Out Loud, which is majority-owned by Hart with a minority stake held by Lionsgate, Randolph was a member of Fb’s international advertising options staff, managing strategic partnerships and digital transformation initiatives with U.S. companies.

Hearken to the trailer for “The Suga” podcast:

Pictured above: Tika Sumpter (l.), Thai Randolph