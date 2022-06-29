Mixed luck for the Argentines at Wimbledon: victories for Schwartzman and Báez and defeats for Cerúndolo and Bagnis

El Peque and Baez went through the round while Cerúndolo collided with Rafael Nadal

The third Grand Slam of the season started with the difference of all its editions: they will not give points for the ATP ranking by not allowing the participation of Russian and Belarusian tennis players. After a tough opening day for the main draw of Wimbledon with defeats in all the representatives of Argentina, the second day had better feelings with two national representatives who managed to break the barrier of the initial phase.

Sebastián Báez was in charge of opening the day and gave the first celebration to the representatives albicelestes in this Grand Slam. The 21-year-old tennis player, ranked 35th in the ranking, beat Japanese Taro Daniel in three sets (118th in the world) after more than two hours and twenty minutes of processing: 6-4, 6-4 y 7-5.

It was the first smile for the Argentines in the tournament after the falls of Federico Delbonis (against the Dutchman Tim van Rijthoven), Thomas Etcheverry (vs. Frenchman Ugo Humbert) and Federico Coria (against Czech Jiri Vesely). One of the top prospects will now have a tough battle in the next round against the Belgian David Goffinwho at 31 years old is ranked 58th in the world count after having become 7th in the world in 2017.

Facundo Bagnis could not with the Austrian Dennis Novak (Photo: Reuters)

the day of Wimbledon enjoyed the return of Spaniard Rafael Nadal, who won in 3 hours and 33 minutes against Francisco Cerúndolo in a duel that marked the premiere of both in the main draw of the men’s singles. The Mallorcan won in the first sets by 6-4 y 6-3, but the third was for the South American who reacted in time for a forceful 6-3. At times, the Argentine put Rafa on the ropes, who, despite his pain, pulled through a difficult match and therefore received applause from the British public at various points. In the fourth, the score became 3-1 in favor of Cerúndolowho could not finish the match y ended up falling 4-6.

In the meantime Diego Schwartzman15th male racket in the world, qualified for the second round on Tuesday by convincingly beating Stefan Kozlov by 6-3, 6-2 and 6-2 in two hours and 24 minutes. The American, 28 years old and 107th in the world ranking, had been eliminated in the last round of the previous qualifying phase but was picked up via lucky loser for the main draw thanks to the removal of Borna Coric due to a shoulder injury. His next rival will be the British Liam Broady.

The last one in question was Facundo Bagnis against the Austrian Dennis Novak: The Argentine fell to the European 7-6 (7), 2-6, 6-4 and 6-3 in 2 hours and 49 minutes of play. With this result, there are only two Argentines left in the race with the illusion of leaving the flag as high as possible.

THE VICTORY OF SEBASTIAN BAEZ OVER TARO DANIEL

THE DEFEAT OF FRANCISCO CERÚNDOLO AGAINST RAFAEL NADAL

DIEGO SCHWARTZMAN BEATS STEFAN KOZLOV

