Miyamoto himself appreciates that Breath of the Wild is chosen the best game among the Japanese

Nintendo leads a poll conducted by the Japanese television channel TV Asahi.

Yesterday, we shared with you a list of the 100 most popular games in Japan, where 50,000 players had voted through the television channel TV Asahi which for them are the best games for your personal taste. That left us with The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild in the first place, ahead of other common proper names in the Japanese market.

If something drew attention, it was not only the victory of the last title starring Link for Switch, but the list was dominated by multitude of Nintendo works, absolute protagonist of the classification against other important companies in the development of video games. In fact, even recent titles like Animal Crossing: New Horizons sneak into the top of the rankings, so the very Shigeru Miyamoto, a figure in the history of this industry, wanted to personally thank the fans.

We will continue creating new experiencesShigeru Miyamoto“This is Miyamoto. Thank you for voting for so many Nintendo games in the video game selection that aired last night. It is an opportunity to remember every moment of development over the last 40 years. We will continue to create video games that carry new experiences to all players, “reads the text of the tweet posted on the official Nintendo account in Japan.

The truth is that it is not strange that Nintendo Switch titles slip into the list, given the tremendous popularity of the hybrid console. The latest estimates point to a milestone in sales by the Gran N machine, something that does not surprise us seeing the data that is recorded even in Spain. At the national level, it has achieved the best month of November since its launch, and that happened more than four years ago.

