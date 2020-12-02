Chinese language cinema-goers came upon Tuesday they may have the choice to swim into 2021 with Miyazaki Hayao’s 2008 animated fantasy movie “Ponyo,” which is now to launch on Dec. 31, an entire 12 years after its unique launch.

Though Miyazaki’s works and Japanese animation extra broadly are well-known and beloved in China, many basic titles by no means acquired a theatrical launch within the nation. “Ponyo” would be the third Studio Ghibli basic to hit the Chinese language large display previously two years. In 2019, Miyazaki’s 2001 animation “Spirited Away” grossed $69 million (RMB488 million) in what’s now the world’s largest movie market, whereas in 2018, the 1998 title “My Neighbor Totoro” grossed $25.8 million (RMB174 million).

On the time of its unique launch, “Ponyo” grossed $15 million in North America and $202 million worldwide, with $165 million of that coming from Japan alone. Regardless of lacking mainland China, it grossed $1 million in Taiwan and $3 million in Hong Kong again in 2009.

The animated movie tells the story of a younger boy who develops a relationship with goldfish princess Ponyo, who falls in love with him and seeks to grow to be human.

To advertise the older title, Miyazaki took to the Twitter-like Chinese language social media platform Weibo to put up a handwritten word with a Chinese language message for native readers and a cute doodle. In Chinese language characters, a few of which seem in written Japanese as kanji, Miyazaki wrote: “If Ponyo can carry pleasure, that’d be nice.”

China has seen a steep rise in imports of Japanese animated movies previously two years. That’s a giant change from years previous when none had been allowed on account of political tensions between the 2 international locations.