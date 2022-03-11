Miyazaki knows no mercy in Elden Ring, but he does know nerves after the release of his games

However, the Japanese creative believes that it was the ideal time to develop his latest game.

Several days have passed since Elden Ring was released, but the adventure through the Middle Lands still on everyone’s lips. After its premiere, it managed to become the best-selling title on Steam for several days, a platform where it also registered a historical number of simultaneous players. However, Miyazaki continues to experience an unpleasant feeling: post-launch nerves.

Sure I’m relieved, but I’m more nervous about it. I never get used to itMiyazakiHave you ever thought about the pressure that the Japanese creative must feel? Since his success with the Souls, the community has waited great deeds by Miyazaki and asks for video games to go down in history. That, as expected, affects the game director with the release of any of his works: “It’s the same for all past titles, not just this one, but it’s not a nice time“, he explains in the Famitsu magazine for the month of March (translated by VGC). “I’m sure I’m relieved, but i’m more nervous about it. I never get used to it.”

Despite this, Miyazaki considers that he was the ideal moment to create a game on the scale of Elden Ring: “It was known from the start that this project was going to be the biggest of all.” But this work would not have been possible without the help of the rest of the team at From Softwareso the creator takes advantage of the interview to praise some colleagues whom he describes as “excellent”.

We can say without any doubt that Miyazaki has nothing to worry about, since there are already users who enjoy this challenge finishing the title in record time and even playing with the Ring Fit Adventure hoop. In 3DJuegos we have already completed the adventure through the Middle Lands and, after more than 100 hours on his map, we can confirm in our analysis of Elden Ring that Miyazaki has created a masterpiece.

More about: Elden Ring, Miyazaki and From Software.