Miyazaki would not have made video games if not for ICO, for PS2: “it was the game that changed my life”

The From Software creative praises Fumito Ueda’s title on the 20th anniversary of its release.

PS2 It was a glorious time for video games, so it’s no surprise that many gamers have overlooked ICOs: a hidden gem that deeply impacted the players. And one of these shocked was himself Hidetaka Miyazaki, creator of the iconic Souls, who has praised the adventure of Fumito Ueda in the celebration of the 20 years of the game in Famitsu magazine.

I am not exaggerating when I say that this was the game that changed my life.Hidetaka MiyazakiAccording to statements collected by VGC, Miyazaki took the path of video games thanks to the ICO adventure and his narrative power: “As a personal note, after I graduated from college and started my new job, I was away from video games for a while when I played ICO at a friend’s house for a recommendation“.

“It was beautiful, an unexplained experience and story that I had never imagined, and I am very sorry for my friend, but I was silent and excited,” continues the creative, “And that’s when I left the company where I worked at that time. and I started working at From Software“. What gives us the guideline that the universe of Souls it would not have been possible without ICO, as Miyazaki says that “I am not exaggerating when I say that that was the game that changed my life, and I’m proud that it was because of ICO and Mr. Ueda’s game. “

Of course, it seems that ICO has done a lot for the video game community, since during these days it has been debated whether Dark Souls deserves the award for best game in history. Also, Miyazaki’s wanderings They have not finished, and so we are preparing for an Elden Ring that not only aims very high in sales, but has also fascinated us with its incredible open world.

