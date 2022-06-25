Miyazaki’s future moves away from the Dark Souls style and seeks to explore an unprecedented fantasy in his games

The creative has confirmed in an interview that he is already working on his next project, although he has not given details.

Elden Ring continues to accumulate some enviable sales, but that does not mean that From Software has hit the brakes when it comes to creating new works. Miyazaki himself has confirmed that the studio already has a game in its final stages of development and, although he does not want to abandon his role as video game director, he is clear that his next projects they will come with changes.

Miyazaki wants to explore a ‘fantasy with a higher level of abstraction’This is what the creative said in the interview granted to the 4Gamer medium, where he affirms that he wants to work with a “fantasy with a higher level of abstractionWhen asked about this, Miyazaki goes on to say that “in the process of continuing to create fantasy titles for action RPGs, including Elden Ring, we have been accumulating fantasy ideas and images that are not suitable for that formatand I’d like to spit them out somewhere.”

The president of From Software has not given more details about his intentions for the future, but we can expect substantial changes in his style. After all, games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne, or Elden Ring itself are similar in terms of game format. action rpg and its setting dark fantasyso we can expect surprises that exploit Miyazaki’s imagery in ways never seen before.

Miyazaki is already trusted by millions of gamers, so we’re sure From Software fans will welcome such games with open arms. If you still don’t know the particularities of the latest installment released by the developer, we encourage you to read our analysis of Elden Ring to discover everything that its open world hides.

