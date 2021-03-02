MK2 Films Boards Russian Satirical Drama ‘Home Arrest’

MK2 Films has come on board to deal with world gross sales on “Home Arrest,” a satirical drama directed by critically acclaimed Russian helmer Aleksey German Jr. (“Dovlatov”) that tackles Russia’s judicial system.

“Home Arrest” follows David, a Russian college professor who takes to social media to criticize his metropolis’s administration and the Mayor’s dodgy dealings. However David quickly finds himself accused of embezzlement and positioned underneath home arrest. Regardless of the overbearing surveillance, double-crossing acquaintances, and rising media curiosity, David stays defiant and won’t apologize.

“I got here up with this challenge a few years in the past. The drama of a person combating to maintain his dignity,” mentioned German Jr. “This movie is a necessary and intimate assertion about what interior freedom is and the way essential it’s to remain trustworthy to your self,” added the politically-engaged helmer.

German Jr.’s credit embody “Paper Soldier,” which received Venice’s greatest director award, “Dovlatov,” which took Berlin’s 2018 Silver Bear award for excellent inventive contribution and “Below Electrical Clouds,” which took Berlin’s Silver Bear for excellent inventive contribution in 2015.

“We’re thrilled to be working with Aleksey German Jr. on this ironic character research with such sturdy parallels in the present day,” mentioned Olivier Barbier, head of acquisitions at MK2 Films.

“Home Arrest” stars Merab Nindze (“Jupiter’s Moon”), in addition to Roza Khayrullina and Anna Mikhalkova, Svetlana Khodchenkova, Aleksandr Pal, Anastasia Melnikova and Alexandra Bortich within the supporting forged.

Now in post-production, the movie is produced by Russia’s Metrafilms, with Artem Vasilyev serving as govt producer. Iouri Stepanov for Canada’s Outrageous Movie and Ilja Tsofin for Germany’s LM Media function co-producers.

Co-producers additionally embody Ekaterina Lapshina, Victoria Shamlikashvili, Anouk van Ghemen and Dmitry Saltykovsky. The movie was created with the help of “Kinoprime” Basis.

MK2 Movie’s EFM slate additionally consists of Jonas Carpignano’s “A Chiara” and Joachim Trier’s “The World Individual within the World,” each of which just lately wrapped capturing.