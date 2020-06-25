MK2 Films Exits Louis Armstrong Feature Doc Over Rights Dispute – Variety

MK2 Films (“Maria By Callas,” “Portrait of A Woman On Hearth”) has pulled out of “Louis Armstrong: The Reason for Happiness,” after the Louis Armstrong Academic Basis stated they weren’t collaborators on the mission, as beforehand indicated.

MK2 Films introduced on June 23 in the course of the digital Cannes market that it was dealing with worldwide gross sales on the movie. The documentary characteristic, produced by Fanny Glissant (“Slavery Routes”) and Gaël Leiblang (“Maria By Callas”), was offered as an occasion documentary made with the backing of the Louis Armstrong Basis to mark the 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s dying.

Nevertheless, the New York-based org has now come ahead stating they weren’t, actually, concerned in “Louis Armstrong: The Reason for Happiness,” and have already got an unique partnership in place with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Think about Documentaries, which is engaged on one other movie in regards to the American singer and trumpeter.

In an announcement despatched to Variety on June 24, the Louis Armstrong Academic Basis stated it has “completely no partnership or ‘collaboration’ in place with the producers, MK2 Films, and has not granted the producers entry to Louis Armstrong’s private archives (together with his private audio recordings about his life and time), that are below the Basis’s direct authorized management.

“Moreover, and as beforehand introduced six months in the past, The Basis has partnered with and is actively cooperating with Ron Howard and Brian Grazer’s Think about Documentaries to provide the definitive documentary on [Armstrong’s] life which is because of be launched in late 2021,” reads an announcement from the org.

MK2 Films has now stated it’s exiting the mission on the again of the org’s claims.

“Following our exchanges with [production company] Elephant, the choice was taken from MK2 Films to withdraw from the characteristic documentary ‘Louis Armstrong: The Reason for Happiness’ in the intervening time and to right away stop all pre-sales of the movie at the moment Cannes Digital Market and sooner or later,” stated MK2 Films in an announcement shared with Variety.

“Louis Armstrong: The Reason for Happiness,” now in pre-production, is directed by Thibaut de Longeville (“Only for Kicks,” “The Artwork of Mixing”), and co-written with Emmanuel Dad or mum (“Nice Black Music”).