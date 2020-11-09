MK2 Films to Represent Silver Star With Euphoria Star Sydney Sweeney

MK2 Films has come on board “Silver Star,” a well timed crime drama headlined by “Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney and directed by Ruben Amar (“Swim Little Fish Swim”).

MK2 Films has acquired worldwide gross sales to the indie highway film, and can introduce the venture to patrons on the digital American Movie Market this week. Filming is scheduled to start in early 2021 within the U.S.

“Silver Star” tells the story of a Bonnie-and-Clyde-type couple, Buddy, a 20-year-old Civil Conflict re-enactor who’s recent out of jail and struggling to root himself in as we speak’s world, and Franny (Sydney Sweeney), an impulsive, pregnant 19-year-old with nothing to lose. Buddy is decided to reconnect together with his estranged dad and mom by saving their dwelling from foreclosures, no matter it takes. Throughout a botched financial institution theft, Buddy takes Franny as his hostage and collectively they embark on an sudden highway journey throughout America.

Sweeney’s credit embrace “Euphoria,” “As soon as Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Massive Time Adolescence” and “The Handmaid’s Story.” Casting is at present underway for an up-and-coming Black American actor for the position of Buddy.

“With its daring visible model and deeply resonant exploration of contemporary America, ‘Silver Star’ is a present, business and edgy venture,” mentioned MK2 Films gross sales chief Fionnuala Jamison.

“Sydney Sweeney has unbelievable display presence and is completely forged because the radiant and ever-hopeful Franny who turns the disillusioned Buddy’s life the other way up,” added Jamison.

Amar is producing beneath his banner Les Films de la Fusée, alongside award-winning producer Lola Bessis (“Swim Little Fish Swim”), Virginie Lacombe of Virginie Films (“Cell Properties”) and Jamin O’Brien of “The Neighborhood” (“Eighth Grade”). Hani Farsi (“20,000 Days on Earth”) and Nils Astrand (“He Goals of Giants”) of Corniche Media are govt producers.

On the AFM, MK2 Films may also be promoting Jim Capobianco’s hybrid animated function “The Inventor” with Stephen Fry, Daisy Ridley and Marion Cotillard; Joachim Trier’s subsequent movie “The Worst Individual within the World”; Fernando Leon de Aranoa’s “The Good Boss” with Javier Bardem; and “The Younger Lovers” with Fanny Ardant.