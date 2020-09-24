MK2 Films Unveils Key Deals on Sébastien Lifshitz’ Docu ‘Little Lady’

MK2 Films has closed key territory offers on Sébastien Lifshitz’s well timed function documentary “Little Lady,” which world premiered within the Panorama part on the Berlin Movie Competition to heat opinions.

The auteur-driven documentary revolves across the seven-year-old Sasha, who has at all times recognized she was just a little woman, regardless that she was born a boy. Following the kid and her shut ones for one 12 months, Lifshitz captures their moments of joys and challenges, and reveals how Sasha’s household leads a relentless battle to make her distinction accepted, as society fails to deal with her like the opposite youngsters her age.

“Little Lady,” produced by Agat Films & Cie with Denmark’s Superb Reduce For Actual, was bought by MK2 Films to Benelux (Think about), Germany (Salzgeber), Spain (La Aventura), Scandinavia (Selmer Media), Poland (In opposition to Gravity), Switzerland (Praesens), Portugal (Nos Lusomundo), Israel (Lev Cinemas), Mexico (Piano), Brazil (Imovision), South Korea (Watcha), Taiwan (Andrews), and Former Yugoslavia (Demiurg). Curzon will launch the movie subsequent week within the U.Ok. and not too long ago unveiled its trailer.

On high of repping “Little Lady,” MK2 Films has additionally signed a take care of Lifshitz’s manufacturing firm Moonfleet to deal with worldwide gross sales to a number of critically acclaimed movies directed by Lifshitz, together with “Wild Facet,” which received the Berlinale 2004 Teddy Award, “The Crossing,” which performed in Cannes’ Administrators Fortnight in 2001, and was simply restored in 4K, and “Come Undone” with Jérémie Elkaïm.

The library deal additionally offers MK2 Films worldwide gross sales rights to Lifshitz’s brief movies: “Avenue de Lamballe,” “Jour et Nuit,” “Open Our bodies,” winner of Cannes’ Administrators Fortnight greatest brief movie award in 1998, and “Il faut que je t’aime,” his debut brief.

MK2 Films had beforehand collaborated with Lifshitz on the gross sales and distribution of his 2009 movie “Going South” with Léa Seydoux and Nicole Garcia.

A prolific filmmaker, Lifshitz had his final documentary, “Adolescents,” launched in theaters on Sept. 9 in France. “Adolescents” explores the evolution of a childhood friendship between two ladies by way of the years.