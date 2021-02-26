MK2 Seals Major Sales on Joachim Trier’s New Movie; Unveils First Pic

MK2 Movies has scored a raft of robust pre-sales on “The Worst Particular person In The World,” the anticipated third movie in Joachim Trier’s “Oslo” trilogy, following “Reprise” and “Oslo, August thirty first.” The corporate has additionally unveiled a primary look nonetheless of the movie forward of the digital EFM, the place it’ll current a promo-reel to patrons.

The Paris-based banner, whose gross sales workforce is spearheaded by Fionnuala Jamison, has already bought the movie to France (Memento), Benelux (Cineart), Russia (Russian World Imaginative and prescient), Poland (M2 Movies), Former Yugoslavia (Mega Com Movie) and The Baltics (Kino Pavasaris).

Now in put up, the film’s shoot was initially delayed at the beginning of the pandemic and was ultimately accomplished in two phases, in August and November 2020. The movie is anticipated to world premiere this summer season.

Produced by Thomas Robsahm at Oslo Image, the movie is a comedy drama about love in our occasions and about having all of the alternatives in life however nonetheless feeling just like the worst particular person on the planet. Trier wrote the script along with Eskil Vogt.

The plot revolves round Julie, who is popping 30 and sees her life as an existential mess. A number of of her skills have gone to waste and her older boyfriend, Aksel, a profitable graphic novelist, is pushing for them to quiet down. One evening, she gatecrashes a celebration and meets the younger and charming Eivind. Earlier than lengthy, she has damaged up with Aksel and thrown herself into yet one more new relationship, hoping for a brand new perspective on her life. Nonetheless, she quickly comes to understand that some life decisions are already behind her.

The forged contains Renate Reinsve (“Oslo August thirty first”), Anders Danielsen Lie (“Oslo August thirty first,” “Reprise,” “Private Shopper”) and Herbert Nordrum (“Beforeigners”).

Talking concerning the film, Trier stated he “had wished to make a movie about love” for a really very long time — “One which goes a bit deeper than regular on-screen love tales, the place all the pieces is so easy, the tales so clear-cut, the emotions so admirably unambiguous,” stated Trier, who added that the movie “seems significantly on the difficulties of assembly somebody once you’re struggling to determine your personal life.”

“We reside many parallel realities inside ourselves however really feel we ought to be one coherent particular person. A theme consistently returned to in my motion pictures is how massive elements of our lives are solely lived in our heads; ideas about decisions we may have made, what we may have been, concepts about what’s going to occur, our fantasies and desires,” defined Trier. The filmmaker stated “these concepts have knowledgeable our take on the topic of affection.”

“How a lot of falling in love is simply the dream of the particular person we’re in love with, moderately than the particular person itself? It’s the concept of a future with any person that retains us collectively, or the other,” stated Trier.

“The Worst Particular person In The World” is co-produced by MK Productions, Snowglobe, Movie I Huge, B-Reel and Arte. The film’s key crew contains the cinematographer Kasper Tuxen, manufacturing designer Roger Rosenberg, editor Olivier Bugge Coutté, and sound designer Gisle Tveito.