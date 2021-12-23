MLA sister-in-law, indignant together with her CM brother-in-law, sat on dharna within the meeting and stated – the federal government isn’t listening

Ranchi: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha) Leader Minister Shibu Soren’s daughter-in-law and Leader Minister Hemant Soren (Hemant Soren) sister-in-law of Sita Soren (Sita Soren) Jharkhand Legislative Meeting (Jharkhand Vidhansabha) She sat on a dharna on the gate of the meeting towards the insurance policies of her personal executive at the remaining day of the iciness consultation of The transfer of Sita, the MLA from Jama, led to numerous shame to the state executive.Additionally Learn – Hemant Soren said- What didn’t occur in Jharkhand in twenty years, now the state executive is doing it

Previous, Sita Soren stated within the Area that the query she has requested within the Meeting has now not gained a sufficient solution from the federal government. He stated, "We have now come to the Area with the problem of coverage of water, wooded area land. In Amrapali undertaking of Central Coalfields Restricted, wooded area land is being encroached upon, coal is being transported illegally and the federal government does now not do anything else. He demanded the state executive to unfastened the encroachment carried out by means of CCL.

Any other MLA from the ruling birthday celebration, Lobin Hembram of JMM, requested the federal government whether or not it was once true that the Hemant executive itself was once making ready to promote liquor at the strains of Chhattisgarh. He stated that not anything may well be extra unlucky and shameful than this. He stated that Jharkhand's agitator Shibu Soren all the time talks about prohibition, whilst however, if his son Hemant Soren is making ready to take action, then it's shameful.