MLB Cancels All-Star Game Amid Rising Coronavirus Cases in Los Angeles – Variety

Main League Baseball has formally canceled this 12 months’s All-Star recreation, which was imagined to be hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 14. To make up for it, the 2022 recreation will now be held at Dodger Stadium.

“As soon as it grew to become clear we have been unable to carry this 12 months’s All-Star festivities, we needed to award the Dodgers with the subsequent accessible All-Star recreation, which is 2022,” MLB commissioner Rob Manfred mentioned in a press release obtained by the Related Press.

The sport was doubtless canceled as a result of a current spike in COVID-19 circumstances in L.A. County, inflicting California Gov. Gavin Newsom to order the closure of dine-in eating places and film theaters for the subsequent three weeks.

“I wish to thank the Dodgers group and the town of Los Angeles for being collaborative companions in the early phases of All-Star preparation and for being affected person and understanding in navigating the uncertainty created by the pandemic,” Manfred continued. “The 2022 All-Star celebration guarantees to be a memorable one with occasions all through the town and at picturesque Dodger Stadium.”

L.A. Dodgers president and CEO Stan Kasten responded to Manfred, thanking him for giving L.A. the prospect to host the 2022 All-Star recreation.

“As excited as we have been to host this 12 months’s All-Star recreation, we all know that will probably be well worth the wait and that Dodger Stadium and Los Angeles will host a world-class occasion in 2022,” Kasten mentioned.

This marks the primary 12 months since 1945 that an All-Star recreation has been canceled. The 2020 MLB season remains to be slated to start July 23 after being postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.