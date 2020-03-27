General News

MLB, Fanatics use old jersey material to make coronavirus masks, gowns

March 27, 2020
Main League Baseball and the producer of the jerseys worn by means of its players are partnering to provide much-needed well being facility robes and defending masks out of the material used to make the uniforms.



