Main League Baseball and Sony Interactive Leisure are teaming up for the MLB the Show Avid players League – a digital season with each MLB group represented by means of a real-life baseball skilled.

The players (see underneath for the general itemizing) will face off in a 29-game widespread season (three-inning video video games), adopted by means of an eight-team post-season, after which the International Sequence.

The league begins April 10 when the Tampa Bay Rays (Blake Snell) take on the Cincinnati Reds (Amir Garrett), and might be streamed on numerous platforms along with Twitch and YouTube.

The MLB the Show Avid players League benefits Boys & Girls Golf tools associates throughout the teams’ communities.

For further on MLB the Show 20 itself, check out our overview.

Listed below are the collaborating players from each group:

Arizona Diamondbacks: Jon Duplantier

Atlanta Braves: Luke Jackson

Baltimore Orioles: Dwight Smith Jr.

Boston Purple Sox: Eduardo Rodriguez

Chicago Cubs: Ian Happ

Chicago White Sox: Lucas Giolito

Cincinnati Reds: Amir Garrett

Cleveland Indians: Carlos Santana

Colorado Rockies: David Dahl

Detroit Tigers: Nico Goodrum

Houston Astros: Lance McCullers Jr.

Kansas City Royals: Brett Phillips

Los Angeles Angels: Ty Buttrey

Los Angeles Dodgers: Gavin Lux

Miami Marlins: Ryan Stanek

Milwaukee Brewers: Josh Hader

Minnesota Twins: Trevor May

New York Mets: Jeff McNeil

New York Yankees: Tommy Kahnle

Oakland Athletics: Jesús Luzardo

Philadelphia Phillies: Rhys Hoskins

Pittsburgh Pirates: Cole Tucker

San Diego Padres: Fernando Tatis Jr.

San Francisco Giants: Hunter Pence

Seattle Mariners: Carl Edwards Jr.

St. Louis Cardinals: Matt Chippie

Tampa Bay Rays: Blake Snell

Texas Rangers: Joey Gallo

Toronto Blue Jays: Bo Bichette

Washington Nationals: Juan Soto