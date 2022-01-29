MLC Election Bihar 2022: 24 MLC seats had been divided between JDU, BJP, RLJP additionally were given one seat

MLC Election Bihar 2022: Elections to be held for twenty-four seats of Legislative Council in Bihar (MLC Election Bihar 2022) For this, the seat-sharing between BJP, JDU and RLJP (Pashupati Paras) has been determined. On this, BJP has were given most 13 seats out of 24 seats, whilst Janata Dal United’s applicants will contest on 11 seats. One seat has come within the a part of RLJP (Pashupati Paras). It is a reserve seat.Additionally Learn – UP Elections 2022: Amit Shah campaigns door to door, objectives Akhilesh, Mayawati, counts crime figures

MLC Election Bihar | Janata Dal United (JDU) will contest on 11 seats, BJP on 13 seats and can give one seat to RLJP (Pashupati Paras) from its quota: BJP in-charge for Bihar, Bhupendra Yadav Legislative Council elections to be hung on 24 seats. (Record percent) percent.twitter.com/gW4bmeK1Kv – ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2022

Bihar BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav stated, in Bihar MLC elections, Janata Dal United (JDU) will give 11 seats, BJP will give 13 seats and RLJP (Pashupati Paras) one seat from its quota. Legislative council elections are to be hung on 24 seats.