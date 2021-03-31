MLD Entertainment Explains T1419’s Comeback Showcase Was Interrupted Due To Fire

MLD Entertainment has made a reassuring assertion on the surprising interruption throughout T1419’s comeback showcase.

On March 31 at 6 p.m. KST, rookie boy group T1419 held a comeback showcase for his or her return with their second single album “BEFORE SUNRISE Half. 2.” Nonetheless, in the course of the showcase, which was being streamed dwell by Naver’s V Reside, the printed all of the sudden minimize out whereas the MC was talking and ended prematurely.

Afterward, T1419 used a cellular phone to start a brand new dwell broadcast and stream the remainder of their showcase.

MLD Entertainment has now defined that the technical difficulties have been attributable to an unintended fireplace.

“Due to a sudden explosion attributable to {an electrical} brief circuit throughout the comeback showcase, there was a scenario wherein the display screen output all of the sudden stopped working,” said the company. “Fortunately, the hearth was shortly put out, and we have been capable of efficiently resolve the scenario.”

MLD Entertainment went on, “There was a dwell broadcast scheduled for Japan instantly after [the comeback showcase], and after we labored to recuperate the scenario, we have been capable of carry it out.”

“Fortunately,” the company added, “nobody was injured within the accident.”

